UBC In The News
Insulate hives to protect bees from heat waves
Dr. Alison McAfee, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s Michael Smith Labs, discussed how using polystyrene cover could help cool beehives during heat waves.
ICI Radio Canada
People in Waterloo-Wellington are stressed about COVID-19, convoys and now Ukraine: CMHA
UBC nursing professor Dr. Emily Jenkins commented on a UBC co-led study which found that people in Waterloo-Wellington are stressed about COVID-19, convoys and the Russo-Ukrainian War.
CBC
Canadian team makeup reflects gender gap in Winter Paralympic Games
Dr. Andrea Bundon, a professor in UBC’s school of kinesiology, discussed her research that looks into the gender gap in Winter Paralympics Games.
Canadian Press via CBC, Rimbey Review, Cochrane Today
From the industry: Canadian women are not OK this International Women's Day
A study led by UBC in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association found that 41 per cent of women saw a decline in their mental health since the onset of the pandemic, compared to 31 per cent of men.
Healthing
Sowing fear over oil and gas supply as Russia invades Ukraine is ‘crass opportunism’: Elizabeth May
UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison was quoted about building fossil fuel infrastructure to transport Canadian oil and gas to Europe.
National Observer via Pique Newsmagazine, Richmond News, North Shore News, Tri-City News, Burnaby Now, Alaska Highway News
Me-time must-haves: A new page in wellness
Dr. Lori Brotto, a professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at UBC and the executive director of the Women’s Health Research Institute, discussed accessibility to books about women’s sexual health.
National Post
There are two types of nuclear strikes, the first is tactical, the second is catastrophic
Dr. Allen Sens, a UBC professor of teaching in political science, said that any direct confrontation between Russia and the U.S. could lead–by accident or miscalculation–to a threat of nuclear war.
Postmedia via Wetaskiwin Times, Courier Press, Edmonton Examiner, High River Times, North Bay Nugget
Canadian airlines grapple with fallout from Russia's war on Ukraine
John Korenic, an aviation consultant and an adjunct professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, explained the impacts of Russo-Ukrainian War on Canadian airlines’ operations.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Dawson Creek Mirror, Coast Reporter, Richmond News, North Shore News, Castanet, Squamish Chief, Delta Optimist, Alaska Highway News
Women and the woes of sand mining
UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard was quoted about how heritage trees are mother trees that send messages of wisdom on to the next generation of seedlings.
Forbes India
'Tenacious' Australian magpies help each other remove scientists' tracking devices
Dr. Kathy Martin, a UBC forestry professor, gave comments on how Australian magpies are able to remove scientists’ tracking devices from their bodies.
CBC As It Happens
Gas prices spike across Canada
UBC Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Werner Antweiler discussed the spike in gas prices across Canada.
Fairchild (00:35 mark), CBC via MSN, Washington News Post
SMRs are a bet the province has to make
Telegraph-Journal mentioned a study by Dr. M.V. Ramana, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, that looked into national efforts to promote small modular nuclear reactors and revive nuclear power.
Telegraph-Journal (subscription)
Too wet, too rainy: How climate change could end the ski business for many B.C. resorts
UBCO professor in earth, environmental and geographic sciences Dr. Michael Pidwirny discussed how climate change could hurt the ski business in B.C.
Pique Newsmagazine
Thousands of surveillance cameras confirm that protected areas safeguard species diversity
UBC forestry researchers, Dr. Cole Burton and Cheng Chen, discussed how protected areas safeguard species diversity.
The Conversation via Guelph Today
How breaking bias can shatter the glass ceiling for women in business
The Globe and Mail featured a UBC Sauder study that found Black women remain more likely to be evaluated negatively because of persistent stereotypes.
The Globe and Mail
History is a good antidote to disinformation about Ukraine
Dr. Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s department of history and school of public policy and global affairs, wrote about the misuse of historical analogies.
Postmedia via Ottawa Citizen, Cochrane Times-Post, Sault This Week
Why Justin Trudeau needs to appoint an Indigenous justice to the Supreme Court
Dr. Toby Goldbach, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, wrote an opinion piece about why prime minister Justin Trudeau needs to appoint an Indigenous justice to the Supreme Court.
Ottawa Citizen
International Women's Day: Meet 5 extraordinary advocates working to uplift women in B.C.
Media featured Rabiah Dhaliwal, a UBC biology student, who has been advocating for more robust, intersectional mental health support, particularly for youth, women and members of racialized communities.
Global News via CFox