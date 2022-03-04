UBC In The News
Cutting-edge lab on remote B.C. island teasing out mysteries of ocean acidification
Dr. Iria Giménez, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC and the Hakai Institute, discussed her research that investigates the effects of ocean acidification and other climate change impacts on shellfish and various marine organisms.
National Observer
Canada, six other states pull back from Arctic Council in protest over Ukraine
Dr. Michael Byers, a UBC political science professor and Canada Research Chair, discussed why countries pulled back from Arctic Council.
Canadian Press via Calgary Sun, Ottawa Citizen
Crippling Russia with an oil embargo would send U.S. gas prices soaring. In Europe, it could lead to death
Adam Pankratz, a lecturer at the UBC Sauder School of Business, said an oil embargo on Russia can lead to dramatic effects in Europe such as Germans being unable to heat their homes.
Fortune
Canadian oil and gas isn’t the solution to Europe’s energy problems, Steven Guilbeault says
UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison gave comments on the extent of Canada’s ban on importing Russian oil.
Narwhal
It’s time to start studying the downside of psychedelics
Tashia Petker, a PhD student at UBCO’s clinical psychology program, gave comments on having training programs for psychedelic use.
Vice
2022 BC budget and climate change; planting two billion trees
Forestry professor Dr. Gregory Paradis commented on the need to invest heavily in forest management to create fire-resistant landscapes. In another article, he also commented on why we need to manage ecosystems in addition to planting more trees.
ICI Radio-Canada, ICI Radio-Canada
Making housing affordable will take political courage, experts say
UBC Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Thomas Davidoff gave comments on why there is a limited supply of housing.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Indigenous practices are the future — and past — of wildfire prevention
Discourse mentioned a UBC forestry study that looked at the benefits of collaboration between local stakeholders and First Nations when managing a community forest.
Discourse
When should COVID school restrictions lift? Intense debates persist
Clinical psychiatry professor Dr. Tyler Black commented on the impact of ending school restrictions.
Scientific American
What The Economist’s newsletter readers say about the war in Ukraine
Dr. Tom Hutton, a professor emeritus at UBC’s school of community and regional planning, discussed the Russo-Ukrainian War.
Economist (subscription)
Is Vladimir Putin a war criminal?
Dr. Michael Byers, a UBC political science professor and Canada Research Chair, wrote about whether Russian president Vladimir Putin can be considered a war criminal.
Globe and Mail
'Really frustrating': Most communities in Nunavut have no banks
UBC clinical professor Dr. Anthony Fong discussed the lack of access to banking in Nunavut.
Canadian Press via CTV
The Charter at Forty: The legacy of Pierre Elliott Trudeau
Dr. Brian Bird, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, wrote an opinion piece in conjunction with the 40th anniversary of the Constitution Act. He discussed how the Act shaped former prime minister Pierre Trudeau’s legacy.
The Hub
Data from thousands of surveillance cameras confirms that protected areas safeguard species diversity
UBC forestry researchers, Dr. Cole Burton and Cheng Chen, explained how protected areas safeguard species diversity.
The Conversation
40 under 40: Jeff Houghton
Kamloops Capital News featured UBC Sauder School of Business alum Jeff Houghton about his company, H&H Custom Homes.
Kamloops Capital News