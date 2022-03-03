UBC In The News
Pandemic stress is compounded by climate anxiety
A study led by UBC in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association found that two-thirds of British Columbians are worried that new variants of COVID-19 mean the pandemic will continue for years to come. Nursing professor Dr. Emily Jenkins and school of population and public health professor Dr. Anne Gadermann were mentioned.
Earth.com
Mongolia's East-West balancing act buffeted by Russian invasion of Ukraine
Dr. Julian Dierkes, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, commented on Mongolia’s geopolitical position amidst the Russo-Ukrainian War.
Reuters via Kathmandu Post, Financial Post
Stark differences in reporting on Ukraine conflict versus other wars, Manitobans say
Dr. Saranaz Barforoush, a professor of teaching at the UBC school of journalism, gave comments on the importance of depth and context in reporting on conflicts. She said the amount of coverage, the types of stories told and the language used to tell those stories are significant in shaping the public’s understanding of a conflict.
CBC
Financial sanctions hit Russian banks and account holders
Dr. Michael Devereux, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, discussed the impacts of sanctions on Russian banks and account holders.
CBC On the Coast
What ramifications will Russia's attack on Ukraine have in Canada?
Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, discussed the impacts of the Russo-Ukrainian War on the price of oil and gas in Canada.
CTV
Unprepared and low morale: Military experts on the early days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Dr. Allen Sens, a UBC political science professor of teaching, commented on the development of the Russo-Ukrainian War. He says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has not gone as swiftly as they may have hoped, but that the current situation is still within the scope of Russia’s planning.
CTV
Divesting from Russia easy statement to make, more difficult step to take
Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on the process of divesting one’s holdings in Russian state-owned firms.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Lies, damn lies and propaganda wars: Russia's 'other' campaign
Dr. Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s department of history and school of public policy and global affairs, commented on the Russian government’s disinformation campaign.
Postmedia via National Post, Vancouver Sun, The Cold Lake Sun, Clinton News Record, Shoreline Beacon, The Community Press, Cornwall Standard-Freeholder
Watched very closely, the Russian demonstrators stand up
Dr. Lisa Sundstrom, a UBC political science professor who studies Russian social movements, discussed the scale of Russian protests demonstrating against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Le Devoir
'Emerging from a darkness': Mardi Gras revelers shed pandemic woes
Dr. Steven Taylor, a UBC psychiatry professor, said the pandemic over the past two years have made clear the importance of traditions like Carnival, graduation parties and even spring breaks as people look to return to normal.
Reuters via CNBC, National Post, Ottawa Citizen
Cooling-off period for B.C. homebuyers won't help affordability, real estate industry says
Researchers from UBC Sauder School of Business discussed the recommendations of the B.C. government and B.C. Real Estate Association to help with cooling the housing market. Sauder professors Dr. Thomas Davidoff and Dr. Tsur Somerville were interviewed.
Davidoff: CBC Early Edition, CBC Daybreak South (1:00:50 mark)
Somerville: City News
Climate change: IPCC scientists on the narrowing window to adapt – podcast
Dr. Balsher Singh Sidhu, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability was interviewed about what the IPCC tells us about water insecurity and what adaptations we need to make to address it.
The Conversation
Ukraine invasion shows why Canada needs to become an energy superpower
Dr. Adam Pankratz, a lecturer at the UBC Sauder School of Business, discussed why Canada needs to invest more in its energy sector.
National Post