UBC In The News
Survey finds most British Columbians worried pandemic will never end
A study led by nursing professor Dr. Emily Jenkins and school of population and public health professor Dr. Anne Gadermann in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association found that two-thirds of British Columbians are worried that new variants of COVID-19 mean the pandemic will continue for years to come.
CBC On the Coast, Vancouver Sun, Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Vancouver is Awesome, Times Colonist, Tri-City News, Prince George Citizen, Squamish Chief, Delta Optimist, Powell River Peak, Black Press Media via Red Deer Advocate, Surrey-Now Leader, Hope Standard, Revelstoke Review, Campbell River Mirror, Eagle Valley News, The Northern View, Rossland News, Chemainus Valley Courier, Creston Valley Advance, Salmon Arm Observer, Williams Lake Tribune, Comox Valley Record, Grand Forks Gazette, Vernon Morning Star, Coast Mountain News, Lake Country Calendar
Intrusive thoughts of harming a baby part of postpartum experience, study shows
A new UBC study found that while many new mothers may experience troubling thoughts about harming their babies, those thoughts don’t appear to signal chances a newborn will be hurt. Dr. Nichole Fairbrother, a clinical professor of psychiatry at UBC, was quoted.
Glacier Media via North Shore News, Dawson Creek Mirror, Powell River Peak, Delta Optimist, New Westminster Record
Environment minister rebukes claims Canadian oil and gas can fix Europe’s energy insecurity
UBC researchers commented on the energy supply chain in Europe. Dr. Kathryn Harrison, a professor at the department of political science and Dr. George Hoberg, a professor at the school of public policy and global affairs were quoted.
National Observer
B.C. cook, English teacher prepare to join fight in Ukraine
Dr. Allen Sens, a professor of teaching in UBC’s department of political science, commented on how the Russo-Ukrainian War could evolve.
Glacier Media via Burnaby Now, Delta Optimist, New Westminster Record
Telus and Shaw reverse decision and ban state-owned Russia Today TV for airing 'propaganda'
Dr. Chris Tenove, a postdoctoral fellow in UBC’s department of political science, was quoted about how other governments address disinformation and manage media under the influence of foreign states.
The Province
Stronger muscles in 3 seconds a day
Dr. Jonathan Little, a professor at UBCO’s school of health and exercise sciences, commented on a study that looked into whether people who contracted their arm muscles for three seconds a day could increase their biceps strength.
New York Times (subscription)
Cut the tyranny of copy-and-paste with these coding tools
Dr. Tiffany Timbers, a professor of teaching at UBC’s department of statistics, commented on using coding to transfer data onto another program instead of copy-pasting.
Nature
Cracks start to appear in the banking lobby
Dr. Hicham Safieddine, a UBC history professor, commented on the agenda of Association of Banks in Lebanon to resist any serious regulation of section and increase its influence on political circles.
L’Orient Today
Darwyn deserved a better death
Dr. Grant Charles, a professor in the school of social work at UBC, gave comments on palliative care and hospice service for children.
The Tyee
B.C. stands firm on careful approach to relaxing pandemic restrictions
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto says she thinks it’s a safer that B.C. is reopening slower than other provinces because the numbers haven’t come down enough to justify a full reopening.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
People power is what is needed to battle climate change
Naomi Klein, a professor of climate justice in UBC’s department of geography, co-wrote about the IPCC report on climate impacts and the need to urgently address the climate crisis.
Reuters
IPCC report: Half the world is facing water scarcity, floods and dirty water — large investments are needed for effective solutions
Balsher Singh Sidhu, a postdoctoral fellow at the Institute for Resources, Environment, and Sustainability, wrote about the impact of climate change on global water security and how we must work to adapt to climate change in order to mitigate the effects immediately.
The Conversation