Intrusive thoughts of harming a baby part of postpartum experience, study shows

A new UBC study found that while many new mothers may experience troubling thoughts about harming their babies, those thoughts don’t appear to signal chances a newborn will be hurt. Dr. Nichole Fairbrother, a clinical professor of psychiatry at UBC, was quoted.

