UBC In The News

Heat wave caused bees to ejaculate to death. Could Styrofoam 'protection' help?

Dr. Alison McAfee, a postdoctoral researcher at UBC’s Michael Smith Labs, explains how polystyrene can prevent bees from ejaculating to death.
Fitness: It’s time to get kids moving again

UBC kinesiology professor Dr. Guy Faulkner discusses his research which examined physical activity, sedentary behaviours and screen time and sleep of children and youth from 40 countries during the first year of the pandemic.
Blockchain technology improves supply chain performance: UBCO

Dr. Babak Tosarkani, a UBCO engineering professor, discusses new research which show how new technology could improve the sustainability and efficiency of supply chains.
Mental wellness: microaggressions lead to health issues, says UBC expert

Dr. Nancy Sin, a UBC psychology professor, discusses her study that looks into how microaggressions can lead to health issues.
Pandemic and climate change emergencies stressing out British Columbians

A study led by nursing professor Dr. Emily Jenkins and school of population and public health professor Dr. Anne Gadermann in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association found that two-thirds of British Columbians are worried about the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.
World waits for Russia’s next moves as invasion intensifies

Dr. Lisa Sundstrom, a UBC political science professor, was interviewed about the Russo-Ukrainian war.
How climate change will change Canada - and how we can make our communities more resilient

UBC researchers commented on how we can make our communities more resilient to climate change. Dr. Melissa Lem in the department of family practice and Dr. Sean Smukler at the faculty of land and food systems were quoted.
Alberta dispenses fewer prescriptions for abortion pills than neighbouring provinces, data shows

Dr. Regina Renner, a clinical professor at UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, discusses the difference in accessibility between surgical abortion and medical abortion.
As restrictions ease, why people struggle with the COVID fear factor

UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor gave comments on how people will transition towards a post-pandemic life. He says pandemics don’t end at the same time for everyone.
