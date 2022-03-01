Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on war in Ukraine Media Advisories

UBC experts are available to comment on the war in Ukraine.

Dr. Alexia Bloch (she/her)

Professor, Department of Anthropology

Email: abloch@mail.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Russian

Gender and migration globally, and especially migration into and out of Russia; refugees and citizenship in Russia and Eastern Europe; daily life, family, and gender in Russia and the former Soviet Union

Dr. James Brander

Asia Pacific Professor in International Business and Public Policy, UBC Sauder School of Business

Email: james.brander@sauder.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Economic and financial impacts of the sanctions placed on Russia

Dr. Florian Gassner

Associate Professor of Teaching, Department of Central, Eastern and Northern European Studies

Tel: 604-822-5165 or 604-228-0477

Email: florian.gassner@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, German

Former resident of Donetsk, origins and history of war in Ukraine, cultural history of Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Ukrainian language laws

Dr. Richard Price

Professor and Head, Department of Political Science

Email: richard.price@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Implications regarding international norms, including weapons of mass destruction, chemical weapons and nuclear weapons

Dr. M.V. Ramana (he/him)

Professor and Simons Chair in Disarmament, Global and Human Security at the School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Email: m.v.ramana@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Risks and consequences of nuclear weapons use and nuclear reactor accidents

*available 10-11 a.m. and noon-4 p.m. daily, except Thursdays from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Dr. Allen Sens

Professor of Teaching, Department of Political Science

Cell: 604-317-3217

Email: allen.sens@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Military operations, international conflict management, political strategy, Canadian foreign policy

Dr. Lisa Sundstrom

Professor, Department of Political Science

Tel: 604-822-6331

Email: lisa.sundstrom@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English