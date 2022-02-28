UBC In The News
Hot buzz: heat waves lead to unhappy ending for bees
Dr. Alison McAfee, a biochemist at the Michael Smith Labs at UBC, discusses why male bees explosively ejaculate to death during heatwaves.
New York Post, IFL Science, Toronto Sun, Richmond News
ADHD linked to air pollution, lack of green space in sweeping Metro Vancouver study
A new study by UBC researchers at the school of population and public health and the faculty of forestry found that children exposed to less air pollution and more green space are less likely to develop ADHD. Study co-author Dr. Michael Brauer was interviewed.
Dawson Creek Mirror
Are social movements making male leaders more empathetic? UBC study indicates yes
Media featured a study from UBC and BluePrint which found that social movements have influenced male leaders to be more inclusive and empathetic.
Glacier Media via Delta Optimist, Alaska Highway News, Burnaby Now, Squamish Chief
Risks to Ukraine’s nuclear power plants are small—but not zero
Dr. M.V. Ramana, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, was quoted about the risks of staffing Ukraine’s nuclear power plants as the Russo-Ukrainian War continues.
Wired (subscription)
Feeding the future
Dr. Jennifer Grenz, a UBC professor at the faculty of forestry and land and food systems, was interviewed about what the future of food should look like and the role of Indigenous food systems.
CBC Quirks & Quarks (9:21 mark)
Ottawa goes all in on growth in risky economic gamble
Dr. Kevin Milligan, a UBC professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, gave comments on the upcoming federal budget. He says the government should consider eliminating a few complicated tax measures each year in order to create a more transparent system.
Globe and Mail
Russia-Ukraine crisis: The road to Kyiv
Dr. Allen Sens, a professor of teaching in UBC’s department of political science, gave comments on what could happen next in the Russo-Ukrainian War.
Global
Russia not totally isolated by international community in wake of invasion
Dr. Florian Gassner, a professor at UBC’s department of central, eastern and northern European studies, says he’s worried that the economic sanctions on Russia are less effective if it still has an outlet for trade.
CTV
Expert predicts higher gas, food prices for Metro Vancouver amid unrest in Ukraine
Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments on being more thrifty with spending as gas and food prices surge.
City News, Glacier Media via North Shore News, Dawson Creek Mirror, Powell River Peak, Prince George Citizen, Alaska Highway News, Pique Newsmagazine, Coast Reporter
Russia’s war: use of nukes ‘extremely unlikely’
UBC researchers commented on the possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons in the Russo-Ukrainian War. Dr. M.V. Ramana, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, and Dr. Allen Sens, a professor of teaching in UBC’s department of political science, were quoted.
The Tyee
Budget contains help for homeless, but little for affordable housing
Dr. Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and founder of advocacy group Generation Squeeze, gave comments on the 2022 B.C. budget’s housing strategy.
Glacier Media via Coast Reporter
Hot B.C. housing market adds billion-dollar budget boost
Dr. Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and founder of advocacy group Generation Squeeze, says the budget showed that health care trumps all and any other crisis must take a back seat.
Pique Newsmagazine
'We need to do more to support Indigenous nurses': UBC's first-ever Indigenous nursing lead is on the job
Tania Dick, a member of the Dzawada’enuxw First Nation of Kingcome Inlet and UBC nursing alum, was interviewed about being UBC’s first-ever Indigenous nursing lead.
Vancouver is Awesome