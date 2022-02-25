UBC In The News
What will the effects of climate change on our ecosystems look like in 2050?
Dr. Chris Harley, a UBC zoology professor and marine biologist, commented on the longer-term implications of heat domes and climate change.
CBC North by Northwest (7:14 mark)
ADHD linked to air pollution, lack of green space in sweeping Metro Vancouver study
A new study by UBC researchers at the school of population and public health and the faculty of forestry found that children exposed to less air pollution and more green space are less likely to develop ADHD. Study co-author Dr. Michael Brauer was interviewed.
ICI Radio Canada, Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Richmond News, Castanet, Pique Newsmagazine, TriCity News, Prince George Citizen, Delta Optimist, Powell River Peak
This elastic and washable battery could improve the performance of wearables
UBC researchers have created what could be the first flexible and washable battery. UBC engineering postdoctoral fellow Dr. Ngoc Tan Nguyen, PhD student Bahar Iranpour and professor Dr. John Madden were quoted.
Publi Metro
Are social movements making male leaders more empathetic? UBC study indicates yes
Media featured a study from UBC and BluePrint which found that social movements have influenced male leaders to be more inclusive and empathetic.
Glacier Media via Vancouver Is Awesome, North Shore News, Dawson Creek Mirror, New Westminster Record, TriCity News
B.C. emission reduction targets ‘based on a fantasy,’ say energy experts
UBC professors at the department of chemical and biological engineering, Dr. Xiaotao Bi and Dr. Roland Clift, discussed their new report on how prepared B.C. is to meet its emissions reduction target for 2030.
Glacier Media via New Westminster Record, Business in Vancouver, Vancouver is Awesome, Powell River Peak, North Shore News, Castanet, Times Colonist, Pique Newsmagazine
Rural communities need more settlement dollars: Conference Board
Media mentioned research by Dr. Carlos Teixeira, a UBCO geography professor, which found that immigrants prefer urban centres where there are already established ethnic communities.
The Star via The Star Vancouver, Sudbury.com
Invasion of Ukraine puts Chinese relationship with Russia under pressure
UBC political science professors Dr. Yves Tiberghien and Dr. Michael Byers commented on China’s relationship with Russia in the context of the Russo-Ukrainian War.
CBC
Budget contains help for homeless, but little for affordable housing
Dr. Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and founder of advocacy group Generation Squeeze, gave comments on the 2022 B.C. budget’s housing strategy.
ICI Radio Canada, Times Colonist, Business in Vancouver
'We cannot contain our pain': Hundreds rally in Vancouver to support Ukraine
Dr. Allen Sens, a professor of teaching in UBC’s department of political science, commented on how Canada could support Ukraine in the Russo-Ukrainian War.
Global News via Rock101
What do we know about BA.2, the sublineage of COVID-19's Omicron variant?
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto discusses the data around BA.2, the subvariant of the Omicron COVID-19 strain.
CBC, The Canadian Press via The Star Vancouver, Squamish Chief, Red Deer Advocate
UBC introduces first-ever Indigenous nursing lead
Tania Dick, a member of the Dzawada’enuxw First Nation of Kingcome Inlet and UBC nursing alum, is UBC’s first-ever Indigenous nursing lead.
CTV, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Abbotsford will soon be home to the first supercapacitor manufacturing facility in the country
BC Business mentioned UBCO engineering professor Dr. Jian Liu’s involvement with the clean energy startup Atlas Power Technologies. The company makes supercapacitors, a battery alternative that can charge and discharge energy quickly and support a renewable energy grid.
BC Business
New UBC podcast links Indigenous youth and Knowledge Keepers in conversation
The Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre at UBC has launched a podcast series, which aims to connect Indigenous youth and Knowledge Keepers through discussions of various topics. The centre’s community outreach co-ordinator, Jess Boon, and academic director, Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, were quoted.
North Shore News