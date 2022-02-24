UBC In The News
Parasite eggs help archaeologists identify ancient Roman chamber pot
Dr. Roger Wilson, a UBC professor in the department of classical, Near Eastern and religious studies, was quoted about his new research which determined that a 1,500-year-old Roman pot was once used as a toilet.
Smithsonian
Bees explosively ejaculate to death during heatwaves, with a phallus the size of their abdomen bursting from their lifeless bodies, study finds
Dr. Alison McAfee, a biochemist at the Michael Smith Labs at UBC, discusses why male bees explosively ejaculate to death during heatwaves.
Daily Mail
Building a new company focused on affordable lithium batteries
UBC engineering professor Dr. David Wilkinson was interviewed about Mangrove, a start-up company that he co-founded. The company makes cost-effective lithium to use for electric vehicle batteries.
Climate Panel: 2022 B.C. budget
Dr. Melissa Lem, a UBC clinical professor, gave comments on the B.C. government’s commitment to fund climate-focused goals.
CBC Early Edition
How should the budget address B.C. wildfires?
UBC forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels weighed in on the B.C. government’s funding plan to manage wildfires.
CBC Early Edition, Global, Glacier Media via Vancouver Sun, Nelson Star, Terrace Standard, Williams Lake Tribune, Trail Times, Pique Newsmagazine, Alaska Highway News
Kenney announces $1M donation for humanitarian aid in Ukraine
Dr. Florian Gassner, a professor at department of central, eastern and northern European studies, says Russia feels threatened by Ukraine’s efforts over the past 30 years to establish itself as an independent, democratic nation as a threat.
Postmedia via Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Journal, Edmonton Sun
Ukrainian community in Metro Vancouver anxiously watching as tensions escalate back home
Dr. Florian Gassner, a professor at department of central, eastern and northern European studies, gave comments about escalating tensions in Ukraine.
CTV
Why the 'freedom' convoys are tearing Canadian friendships apart
UBC social psychologist Dr. Azim Shariff says the political differences between friends which used to be unimportant or unknown have become more salient during the pandemic.
Daily Hive
The future is fungi
Australian Geographic featured UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard’s paper which found that carbon produced by one tree can be shared via its mycorrhizal partners with other trees, creating the “wood wide web.”
Australian Geographic
The ultimate guide to your gut
Dr. Brett Finlay, a professor in the Michael Smith Laboratories and the departments of biochemistry and molecular biology, and microbiology and immunology, was quoted about the impact of antibiotic use on gut health.
MSN India
I wrote the book on pandemic psychology. Post-covid will take some getting used to
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor discussed his book, The Psychology of Pandemics, and explained how we’ll adjust to the end of pandemic.
The Guardian