UBC In The News

Parasite eggs help archaeologists identify ancient Roman chamber pot

Dr. Roger Wilson, a UBC professor in the department of classical, Near Eastern and religious studies, was quoted about his new research which determined that a 1,500-year-old Roman pot was once used as a toilet.
Smithsonian

Bees explosively ejaculate to death during heatwaves, with a phallus the size of their abdomen bursting from their lifeless bodies, study finds

Dr. Alison McAfee, a biochemist at the Michael Smith Labs at UBC, discusses why male bees explosively ejaculate to death during heatwaves.
Daily Mail

Building a new company focused on affordable lithium batteries

UBC engineering professor Dr. David Wilkinson was interviewed about Mangrove, a start-up company that he co-founded. The company makes cost-effective lithium to use for electric vehicle batteries.

CKNWThe Charge (podcast)

Climate Panel: 2022 B.C. budget

Dr. Melissa Lem, a UBC clinical professor, gave comments on the B.C. government’s commitment to fund climate-focused goals.
CBC Early Edition

How should the budget address B.C. wildfires?

UBC forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels weighed in on the B.C. government’s funding plan to manage wildfires.
CBC Early EditionGlobal, Glacier Media via Vancouver SunNelson StarTerrace StandardWilliams Lake TribuneTrail TimesPique NewsmagazineAlaska Highway News

Kenney announces $1M donation for humanitarian aid in Ukraine

Dr. Florian Gassner, a professor at department of central, eastern and northern European studies, says Russia feels threatened by Ukraine’s efforts over the past 30 years to establish itself as an independent, democratic nation as a threat.
Postmedia via Calgary HeraldCalgary SunEdmonton JournalEdmonton Sun

Ukrainian community in Metro Vancouver anxiously watching as tensions escalate back home

Dr. Florian Gassner, a professor at department of central, eastern and northern European studies, gave comments about escalating tensions in Ukraine.
CTV

Why the 'freedom' convoys are tearing Canadian friendships apart

UBC social psychologist Dr. Azim Shariff says the political differences between friends which used to be unimportant or unknown have become more salient during the pandemic.
Daily Hive

The future is fungi

Australian Geographic featured UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard’s paper which found that carbon produced by one tree can be shared via its mycorrhizal partners with other trees, creating the “wood wide web.”
Australian Geographic

The ultimate guide to your gut

Dr. Brett Finlay, a professor in the Michael Smith Laboratories and the departments of biochemistry and molecular biology, and microbiology and immunology, was quoted about the impact of antibiotic use on gut health.
MSN India

I wrote the book on pandemic psychology. Post-covid will take some getting used to

UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor discussed his book, The Psychology of Pandemics, and explained how we’ll adjust to the end of pandemic.
The Guardian