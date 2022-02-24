UBC experts on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched a ‘full-scale invasion’ on Ukraine. UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. Florian Gassner
Associate Professor, Department of Central, Eastern and Northern European Studies
Tel: 604-822-5165 or 604-228-0477
Email: florian.gassner@ubc.ca
Language(s): English, German
- Former resident of Donetsk, origins and history of war in Ukraine, cultural history of Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Ukrainian language laws
Dr. Allen Sens
Professor, Department of Political Science
Cell: 604-317-3217
Email: allen.sens@ubc.ca
Language(s): English
- Military operations, international conflict management, political strategy, Canadian foreign policy
*unavailable on Wednesday
Dr. Lisa Sundstrom
Professor, Department of Political Science
Tel: 604-822-6331
Email: lisa.sundstrom@ubc.ca
Language(s): English
- Russian relations with Ukraine and Europe, Russian politics, authoritarianism vs. democracy in Russia
*unavailable before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday; otherwise available after noon