Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Russian invasion of Ukraine Media Advisories

Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched a ‘full-scale invasion’ on Ukraine. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Florian Gassner

Associate Professor, Department of Central, Eastern and Northern European Studies

Tel: 604-822-5165 or 604-228-0477

Email: florian.gassner@ubc.ca

Language(s): English, German

Former resident of Donetsk, origins and history of war in Ukraine, cultural history of Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Ukrainian language laws

Dr. Allen Sens

Professor, Department of Political Science

Cell: 604-317-3217

Email: allen.sens@ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Military operations, international conflict management, political strategy, Canadian foreign policy

*unavailable on Wednesday

Dr. Lisa Sundstrom

Professor, Department of Political Science

Tel: 604-822-6331

Email: lisa.sundstrom@ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Russian relations with Ukraine and Europe, Russian politics, authoritarianism vs. democracy in Russia

*unavailable before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday; otherwise available after noon