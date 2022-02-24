UBC experts on Russia-Ukraine conflict

UBC experts on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Feb 24, 2022    |   For more information, contact Erik Rolfsen

Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched a ‘full-scale invasion’ on Ukraine. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Florian Gassner
Associate Professor, Department of Central, Eastern and Northern European Studies
Tel: 604-822-5165 or 604-228-0477
Email: florian.gassner@ubc.ca
Language(s): English, German

  • Former resident of Donetsk, origins and history of war in Ukraine, cultural history of Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Ukrainian language laws

Dr. Allen Sens
Professor, Department of Political Science
Cell: 604-317-3217
Email: allen.sens@ubc.ca
Language(s): English

  • Military operations, international conflict management, political strategy, Canadian foreign policy

*unavailable on Wednesday

Dr. Lisa Sundstrom
Professor, Department of Political Science
Tel: 604-822-6331
Email: lisa.sundstrom@ubc.ca
Language(s): English

  • Russian relations with Ukraine and Europe, Russian politics, authoritarianism vs. democracy in Russia

*unavailable before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday; otherwise available after noon

