UBC In The News
Social media can boost your baby fever, finds UBC study
UBC Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Lisa Cavanaugh was quoted about a new study which found that in addition to the social pressures of rearing a child, social media and advertising is a significant motivator for wanting to start a family.
CBC (8:45 mark), Glacier Media via Pique Newsmagazine, Powell River Peak, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, Prince George Citizen, Delta Optimist, Vancouver is Awesome, Castanet
Dr. Curtis Suttle on how viruses are integral to our existence
UBC virologist and professor in the department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences Dr. Curtis Suttle was featured on CBC’s North by Northwest about his research on how viruses are integral to our existence.
CBC North by Northwest
Male bees more sensitive to stress than females, study finds
A study led by Dr. Alison McAfee, a biochemist at the Michael Smith Labs at UBC and postdoctoral fellow at NC State, explains the importance of knowing why male bees are more vulnerable and sensitive to cold and pesticides than female bees.
ICI Radio Canada
Vancouver discovery will make 'Magic Mushroom' mental health care cheaper
UBC’s department of microbiology and immunology professor Dr. Bob Hancock was quoted about a research he led which created a process that will bring the cost of psilocybin to under $100 a gram by the end of 2022.
Financial Post
Bees are explosively ejaculating to death during heat waves
UBC postdoctoral fellow Dr. Alison McAfee explains how we can stop male bees from explosively ejaculating to death during heat waves.
Daily Hive
Affordability questions loom in the background of an unsurprising 2022 B.C. budget
Dr. Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and founder of advocacy group Generation Squeeze, says while basic income support and disability rates remained the same, it’s not enough to materially transform the status quo.
CBC
As food prices soar, communities find innovative ways to feed more people
Dr. Gisèle Yasmeen, a researcher at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, commented on the need for public policy change to address systemic inequalities and food insecurity.
CBC
Scientist Suzanne Simard reflects on the healing power of Canada Reads memoir Life in the City of Dirty Water
UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard gave comments about Cree writer and environmental activist Clayton Thomas-Müller’s memoir’s book, Life in the City of Dirty Water.
CBC
B.C. to bolster wildfire budgets by $517 million over three years
UBC forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels commented on the B.C. government’s funding plan to manage wildfires. She says she hopes the new funding rejuvenates local expertise in firefighting.
Glacier Media via Times Colonist, Burnaby Now, New Westminster Record, Prince George Citizen, Castanet
Stay-the-course B.C. budget offers few big measures
Dr. Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and founder of advocacy group Generation Squeeze, gave comments about the 2022 B.C. budget.
The Tyee
Why medical training is key to reducing drug overdose deaths in B.C.
UBC medicine professor Dr. Seonaid Nolan discusses the need for health care providers to learn about prescribing opioids and managing substance use disorders.
InfoTel News
B.C. biotech firm gets U.S. authorization for COVID-19 antibody
Dr. Brian Conway, a professor in UBC’s department of pharmacology and therapeutics, gave comments on the U.S. authorization of a new COVID-19 antibody drug. He says the first line of defence against hospitalizations and death is still through vaccination.
CTV
Soda geyser trend becomes sinister as people target animals for YouTube content
Dr. Rassim Khelifa, a postdoctoral fellow at the Biodiversity Research Centre at UBC, wrote about abusive means of catching animals and its negative effects on ecosystems.
The Conversation via National Post
UBCO goes for Spin
UBCO is getting a shared e-bike service starting this month. Director of Campus Planning, Ben Johnson was quoted.
Castanet
B.A.R.K. goes virtual
The Building Academic Retention Through K-9s (B.A.R.K.) program at UBCO has gone virtual to provide mental health support for students during reading week. Dr. John-Tyler Binfet, a professor in UBCO’s school of education and director of the program, was quoted.
Castanet