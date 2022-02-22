UBC In The News
Researchers reveal an ancient Roman porta-potty
Dr. Roger Wilson, a UBC professor in the department of Classical, Near Eastern and Religious studies, discussed new research which determined that a 1,500-year-old Roman pot was once used as a porta-potty.
CBC Quirks & Quarks
Male bees more sensitive to stress than females, study finds
A study led by Dr. Alison McAfee, a biochemist at the Michael Smith Labs at UBC and postdoctoral fellow at NC State, explains the importance of knowing why male bees are more vulnerable and sensitive to cold and pesticides than worker bees.
ICI Radio Canada
Conversations that matter: magic with mushrooms
Vancouver Sun featured UBC’s department of microbiology and immunology professor Dr. Bob Hancock for creating a process with his team that will bring the cost of psilocybin to under $100 a gram by the end of 2022.
Vancouver Sun
Lions Gate Hospital nurses struggling amid staffing shortages, says union
Media featured a recent study led by UBC nursing professor Dr. Farinaz Havaei which outlines the current conditions among B.C. nurses.
Glacier Media via North Shore News, Squamish Chief
Social media can boost your baby fever, finds UBC study
A new study from the UBC Sauder School of Business found that in addition to the social pressures of rearing a child, social media and advertising is a significant motivator for wanting to start a family. Sauder professor Dr. Lisa Cavanaugh was quoted.
North Shore News
More people are turning to melatonin to sleep. But experts say it's not a panacea for everyone
Dr. Ramandeep Randhawa, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry, gave comments about a new study which shows that more adults are using melatonin and sleep aid supplements to help them sleep.
CBC via MSN
Cost of rebuilding B.C. after flooding nears $9-billion
Dr. James Vercammen, a professor in UBC’s faculty of land and food systems and Sauder School of Business, commented on the damages suffered by farmers after the B.C. flooding.
Globe and Mail
For some children, online learning had unexpected benefits
Dr. Tyler Black, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry, gave comments on the different ways online learning has affected children.
Globe and Mail
What are the most serious health risks of climate change?
Dr. Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says the largest public health concerns related to climate change in Canada are wildfire smoke, extreme heat, worsened air pollution, and increased airborne allergens.
Weather Network via Yahoo
Children who attended Ottawa protest face increased risk of trauma: expert
Dr. Tyler Black, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry, says children exposed to the environment at the protest for an extended period of time can develop trauma-related issues further down the line.
City News
‘A classic moral panic’: A psychiatrist on school and kids’ mental health during COVID-19
Dr. Tyler Black, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry, discusses the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on children’s mental health.
TVO
Gas prices jump to new record in the capital region: $1.799 a litre
UBC Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Werner Antweiler gave comments on the rising gas prices in B.C.
Times Colonist
More contagious BA.2 sub-variant spreading in Canada, complicating opening plans
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto says the rise of cases in Canada “does not necessarily mean a second major Omicron wave will happen, more likely we’ll see a prolonged peak or a shoulder in the Omicron wave.”
Postmedia via National Post, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Edmonton Journal, Windsor Star, Ottawa Sun
Anti-vax protest or insurrection? Making sense of the ‘freedom convoy’ protest
UBC sociology professor Dr. David Tindall discusses the truckers’ protest from a social movement studies lens.
The Conversation
The secret ultraviolet colours of sunflowers attract pollinators and preserve water
Dr. Marco Todesco, a research associate at UBC’s biodiversity research centre and department of botany, wrote about the purpose of the sunflowers’ secret ultraviolet colours.
The Conversation via National Post
Early-career professors want changes in how tenure is evaluated in wake of pandemic effects on productivity
Dr. Jennifer Davis, a professor at the UBCO faculty of management, explains the results of a national Canadian survey, which shows how the COVID-19 pandemic is hampering career progress for women and racialized faculty members.
University Affairs
Rethinking student transcripts to include skill development
University Affairs featured UBC political science professor Dr. Fred Cutler’s work on creating a supplementary student transcript that advances student learning and development in university.
University Affairs