UBC experts on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly ordered troops into eastern Ukraine. UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. Florian Gassner
Associate Professor, Department of Central, Eastern and Northern European Studies
Tel: 604-822-5165 or 604-228-0477
Email: florian.gassner@ubc.ca
Language(s): English, German
- Origins and history of war in Ukraine, cultural history of Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Ukrainian language laws
Dr. Allen Sens
Professor, Department of Political Science
Cell: 604-317-3217
Email: allen.sens@ubc.ca
Language(s): English
- Military operations, international conflict management, political strategy, Canadian foreign policy
*unavailable on Wednesday
Dr. Lisa Sundstrom
Professor, Department of Political Science
Tel: 604-822-6331
Email: lisa.sundstrom@ubc.ca
Language(s): English
- Russian relations with Ukraine and Europe, Russian politics, authoritarianism vs. democracy in Russia
*unavailable before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday; otherwise available after noon