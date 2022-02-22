B.C. Legislature in Victoria

UBC experts on B.C. budget

Feb 22, 2022    |   For more information, contact Erik Rolfsen

UBC experts are available to comment on aspects of the B.C. budget introduced today.

Prof. Patrick Condon
Professor, School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture
Tel: 604-788-0747
Email: p.m.condon@gmail.com
Language(s): English

  • Need for non-market housing, urban land price inflation, housing, real estate

Dr. Thomas Davidoff
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca
Language(s): English

  • Housing policy and affordability, real estate finance

Dr. Paul Kershaw
Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Tel: 604-761-4583
Email: paul.kershaw@ub.ca
Language(s): English

  • Implications for British Columbians in their 20s, 30s, 40s and their children; generational equity, including policy related to housing, families and medical care; taxation; debts

Dr. Nathanael Lauster (he/him)
Associate Professor, Department of Sociology
Email: nathan.lauster@ubc.ca
Twitter: @LausterNa
Language(s): English, Swedish

  • Housing, municipal policy

Prof. Tsur Somerville
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-329-4585
Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca
Language(s): English

  • Housing, mortgage markets, real estate

Contact

Erik Rolfsen
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-2644
Cel: 604-209-3048
Email: erik.rolfsen@ubc.ca