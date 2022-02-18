UBC In The News
Scientists create universal blood-type organs for transplant
UBC medicine professor Dr. Jayachandran Kizhakkedathu and UBC chemistry professor Dr. Stephen Withers discussed their study which discovered that there can be “universal donor” organs.
Withers: Wired
Withers and Kizhakkedathu: Interesting Engineering, LiveScience
University partnership exploring ‘rock solid’ solution to climate change
UBC institute for resources, environment and sustainability professor Dr. Terre Satterfield discussed her research that analyzes the “human dynamics” component of a project to store carbon dioxide under the ocean floor.
University Affairs
Pandemic stress felt by nurses impacting patient care, study shows
UBC nursing professor Dr. Farinaz Havaei discussed a recent study that outlines the current conditions among B.C. nurses.
CFAX 1070, Glacier Media via Burnaby Now, New Westminster Record, Pique Newsmagazine, Dawson Creek Mirror, Powell River Peak, Prince George Citizen
B.C. ski hills that survive global warming could reap tourism windfall, says expert
A study led by UBCO professor in earth, environmental and geographic sciences Dr. Michael Pidwirny suggests that coastal mountains in the Pacific Northwest will face steep declines in snowfall by mid-century.
Glacier Media via Pique Newsmagazine, North Shore News
False expectations: Why are anti-vaccine mandate protesters targeting reporters?
Dr. Alfred Hermida, a professor at UBC’s school of journalism, gave comments on the increased numbers of reporters facing public criticism and physical violence.
Vancouver Is Awesome
B.C. population growth highlights
UBCO geography professor Dr. Carlos Teixeira discussed the 2021 census results and the changes seen in B.C.
Radio Canada
Masks or no masks? Shaming or no shame? New phase of COVID-19 upends all we’ve learned
Los Angeles Times mentioned UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor’s book about pandemic psychology.
Los Angeles Times