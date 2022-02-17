UBC In The News
Ancient Romans once used pots used as toilets
Dr. Roger Wilson, a UBC professor in the department of classical, Near Eastern and religious studies, discussed new research which determined that a 1,500-year-old Roman pot was once used as a toilet
CBC On the Coast
Researchers find potential to create universal type O blood organs for transplants
Media highlighted work led by UBC chemistry professor Dr. Stephen Withers which showed that certain enzymes can convert red blood cells for transfusions.
Canadian Press via The Globe and Mail (subscription), Toronto Star, CTV, Pique Newsmagazine, Winnipeg Free Press, Global News via MSN, Daily Mail
Nurses experiencing burnout, anxiety linked to low quality of patient care, study finds
UBC nursing professor Dr. Farinaz Havaei discussed her new study that shows the link between nurses’ poor mental health and poor quality of care in hospitals, long-term care homes and health centres.
CBC via MSN, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Province flouting standards
Castanet mentioned a UBC forestry study which showed that designating an area as protected does promote wildlife diversity.
Castanet
Use of anti-psychotics increased in B.C. care homes in first year of COVID-19, report finds
Dr. Rita McCracken, a professor in UBC’s department of family practice, gave comments on the use of anti-psychotic medications.
Globe and Mail
Do empty shelves really mean there’s a grocery shortage in Canada?
Dr. James Vercammen, a professor in UBC’s faculty of land and food systems and Sauder School of Business, commented on why some grocery shelves are emptier than usual.
Chatelaine
Bringing back large mammals boosts restoration of entire ecosystems: Study
UBC forestry professor Dr. Cole Burton gave comments on a new study that provides an important global overview of rewilding and species recovery efforts.
Mongabay
Is Wordle getting more difficult under the NY Times?
UBC Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Jonathan Berkowitz discussed whether the difficulty of the web-based word game, Wordle, has changed.
Ben O Hara Byrne Show
COVID-19 has frayed our social fabric, but brighter days lie ahead
Dr. Brian Bird, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, wrote an opinion piece on being hopeful that brighter days lie ahead amidst the challenges posed by COVID-19.
The Hub
UBCO and Kelowna council collaborate on research projects
UBCO and the city of Kelowna are working together on waste reduction, sustainable urban living, climate resilience and homelessness. Dr. Phil Barker, associate VP of research at UBCO, was quoted.
Kelowna Capital News