UBC In The News

Ancient Romans once used pots used as toilets

Dr. Roger Wilson, a UBC professor in the department of classical, Near Eastern and religious studies, discussed new research which determined that a 1,500-year-old Roman pot was once used as a toilet
Researchers find potential to create universal type O blood organs for transplants

Media highlighted work led by UBC chemistry professor Dr. Stephen Withers which showed that certain enzymes can convert red blood cells for transfusions.
Nurses experiencing burnout, anxiety linked to low quality of patient care, study finds

UBC nursing professor Dr. Farinaz Havaei discussed her new study that shows the link between nurses’ poor mental health and poor quality of care in hospitals, long-term care homes and health centres.
Province flouting standards

Castanet mentioned a UBC forestry study which showed that designating an area as protected does promote wildlife diversity.
Use of anti-psychotics increased in B.C. care homes in first year of COVID-19, report finds

Dr. Rita McCracken, a professor in UBC’s department of family practice, gave comments on the use of anti-psychotic medications.
Do empty shelves really mean there’s a grocery shortage in Canada?

Dr. James Vercammen, a professor in UBC’s faculty of land and food systems and Sauder School of Business, commented on why some grocery shelves are emptier than usual.
Bringing back large mammals boosts restoration of entire ecosystems: Study

UBC forestry professor Dr. Cole Burton gave comments on a new study that provides an important global overview of rewilding and species recovery efforts.
Is Wordle getting more difficult under the NY Times?

UBC Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Jonathan Berkowitz discussed whether the difficulty of the web-based word game, Wordle, has changed.
COVID-19 has frayed our social fabric, but brighter days lie ahead

Dr. Brian Bird, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, wrote an opinion piece on being hopeful that brighter days lie ahead amidst the challenges posed by COVID-19.
UBCO and Kelowna council collaborate on research projects

UBCO and the city of Kelowna are working together on waste reduction, sustainable urban living, climate resilience and homelessness. Dr. Phil Barker, associate VP of research at UBCO, was quoted.
