UBC In The News

Breakup, Then Breakdown: Men Can Crumble Mentally When Romance Ends

Dr. John Oliffe, a nursing professor and lead investigator of UBC’s men’s health research program, discussed his new study that found men are more likely to face mental health problems after a breakup.
US NewsHealthdayGlobal News via MSNQ107Rock101CFOXDaily HiveCity News

UBC researchers create a fabric coating that kills COVID-19, E. coli

UBC chemistry researchers have developed an inexpensive, non-toxic coating for almost any fabric that decreases the infectivity of the virus that causes COVID-19 by up to 90 per cent. PhD student Taylor Wright and professor Dr. Michael Wolf were quoted.
CBC via YahooICI Radio Canada, Glacier Media via Times ColonistPrince George CitizenRichmond NewsNewWestminster Record, TriCity NewsBurnaby Now

Why whales don't drown when they eat

Dr. Kelsey Gil, a postdoctoral researcher in UBC’s department of zoology, discussed her study that discovered why lunge-feeding whales don’t drown when they eat.
Treehugger

Why does cannabis smell skunky? A UBC researcher wants to find out

Davi de Ferreyro Monticelli, a doctoral student in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, explained the importance of understanding what causes cannabis to smell like a skunk.
Earth.comInfoTel News

Going green to fight cancer

UBCO researchers, including professor of biochemistry and molecular biology Dr. Thu-Thuy Dang, have discovered a group of enzymes from a tree that can create chemotherapeutic drugs using less time and effort.
Castanet

Police response history

Dr. David Tindall, a UBC sociology professor, explains the history and context of police response to blockades of critical infrastructure in Canada.
CBC Early Edition

How COVID-19 has affected legal family disputes

Erez Aloni, a family law professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, discussed how parents’ differing views on raising their children during a pandemic has complicated cases of divorce.
CBC On the Coast

February is Black History Month. Here’s how it started

Dr. Crystal Webster, a history professor at UBC, says Black history is not distinct from Canadian history or history of North America — it’s impossible to teach the history of Canada without talking about Black contributions and ways that Canada needs to do better.
CBC Kids (2:38 mark)

Business owners celebrate, experts hesitate as B.C. lifts restrictions

UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto commented on B.C.’s lifting of pandemic restrictions.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

UBC student's fundraiser to create Vancouver Black Library smashes goal

UBC student Maya Preshyon discussed her initiative to create a Black library that she hopes will become a community hub.
CBC via Yahoo