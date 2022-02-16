UBC In The News
Breakup, Then Breakdown: Men Can Crumble Mentally When Romance Ends
Dr. John Oliffe, a nursing professor and lead investigator of UBC’s men’s health research program, discussed his new study that found men are more likely to face mental health problems after a breakup.
UBC researchers create a fabric coating that kills COVID-19, E. coli
UBC chemistry researchers have developed an inexpensive, non-toxic coating for almost any fabric that decreases the infectivity of the virus that causes COVID-19 by up to 90 per cent. PhD student Taylor Wright and professor Dr. Michael Wolf were quoted.
Why whales don't drown when they eat
Dr. Kelsey Gil, a postdoctoral researcher in UBC’s department of zoology, discussed her study that discovered why lunge-feeding whales don’t drown when they eat.
Why does cannabis smell skunky? A UBC researcher wants to find out
Davi de Ferreyro Monticelli, a doctoral student in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, explained the importance of understanding what causes cannabis to smell like a skunk.
Going green to fight cancer
UBCO researchers, including professor of biochemistry and molecular biology Dr. Thu-Thuy Dang, have discovered a group of enzymes from a tree that can create chemotherapeutic drugs using less time and effort.
Police response history
Dr. David Tindall, a UBC sociology professor, explains the history and context of police response to blockades of critical infrastructure in Canada.
How COVID-19 has affected legal family disputes
Erez Aloni, a family law professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, discussed how parents’ differing views on raising their children during a pandemic has complicated cases of divorce.
February is Black History Month. Here’s how it started
Dr. Crystal Webster, a history professor at UBC, says Black history is not distinct from Canadian history or history of North America — it’s impossible to teach the history of Canada without talking about Black contributions and ways that Canada needs to do better.
Business owners celebrate, experts hesitate as B.C. lifts restrictions
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto commented on B.C.’s lifting of pandemic restrictions.
