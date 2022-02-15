UBC In The News
1,500-year-old Roman 'flower pot' was actually a port-o-potty
UBC-Cambridge research reveals how archaeologists determined that a pot was used by Romans as a portable toilet. Dr. Roger Wilson, a professor in UBC’s department of classical, near Eastern and religious studies, was quoted.
The Sun, Telegraph (subscription)
Men experience body image issues, too — and this actor says it's time to talk about it
Dr. Erica Bennett, a professor of sport and exercise psychology at the UBC school of kinesiology, comments on the lack of research about male body image issues.
CBC
Recurring sounds in languages
Dr. Márton Sóskuthy, a UBC linguistics professor, discussed recurring sounds in languages and provided French examples.
ICI Radio Canada (at the 2:34 mark)
Queer youth are embracing a flood of labels, from 'aceflux' to 'xenogender.' Here's why.
Yahoo quoted sociology professor Dr. Amin Ghaziani, who said the brief “post-gay” era was “a period of time in which people feel less compelled to define themselves principally in terms of their sexuality.”
Yahoo! Life
When should parents begin discussing race and racism with children?
Media mentioned UBC research that found children in kindergarten may already exhibit signs of unconscious racial bias, for example when deciding who to play with or befriend.
Toronto Star via Toronto.com, Cambridge Times, Brampton Guardian, Simcoe
A succession drama, Chinese style, starring Xi Jinping
Dr. Timothy Cheek, a historian of Chinese politics at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and the department of history, gave comments on the future of the Chinese Communist Party’s leadership.
New York Times (subscription)
In-utero alcohol exposure: new tools for a difficult diagnosis
UBC medicine professor emerita Dr. Joanne Weinberg discussed studies from the 1970s which confirmed that alcohol affects the fetus and causes autoimmune disorders to develop earlier than usual. She noted that people at the time didn’t believe it.
Undark
Communities with low incomes, immigrants, essential workers hardest hit by COVID-19: study
Dr. Srinivas Murthy, clinical associate professor in the UBC faculty of medicine, commented on a study that looked into the effects of COVID-19 on marginalized communities and essential workers.
CBC via Washington News Post
Protesters' trucks are damaging air quality in Ottawa
Dr. Douw Steyn, a professor emeritus of atmospheric science at UBC, commented on the science behind how pollutants are pooling due to idling trucks and some of the health impacts.
Radio Canada
Conservatives ditch carbon pricing plan
UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison commented on the Conservative party’s plan to dismiss carbon pricing as a climate change solution.
National Observer
Alberta social studies curriculum being tested by a handful of private school teachers only
UBC curriculum and pedagogy professor Dr. Lindsay Gibson gave comments on the Albertan government’s attempt to change approaches to its education curriculum.
CBC via Yahoo
What is safe supply? A look at what B.C. drug users, advocates are demanding
Dr. Thomas Kerr, a professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, discussed what it means to have safe supply of drugs in B.C.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
B.C. provided $765M in fossil fuel subsidies last year, says report
Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on a study that reported that the B.C. government provided subsidies to the fossil fuel industry between 2020 and 2021.
Glacier Media via Prince George Citizen
The war on drugs is a century old. These Vancouver activists are pushing to end it
Dr. Martin Schechter, a professor at the school of population and public health, gave comments about the effectiveness of diacetylmorphine as addiction treatment.
The Tyee
B.C. population hits 5M
UBC sociology professor Dr. Nathanael Lauster explains how the pandemic exacerbated more recent moves to Squamish as more people have been working remotely.
The Canadian Press via Castanet
We barely stay awake trying this #sleephack, but not for the reasons you might think
UBCO clinical assistant professor in physical therapy, Dr. Neil Pearson gave comments on a sleep aid from TikTok which suggests that rubbing a “tender spot” on your neck in a circular motion 200 to 300 times will help you fall asleep almost instantly.
Healthing
B.C. to announce timeline for removing some pandemic restrictions — but not vaccine cards
UBC researchers gave comments on the province’s plan to lift pandemic restrictions.
Dr. Sarah Otto: CBC via Yahoo
Dr. Ken Denike: Vancouver Sun via MSN
Early-career professors want changes in how tenure is evaluated in wake of pandemic effects on productivity
Dr. Jennifer Davis, a professor at the UBCO faculty of management, discusses tenure evaluation in academia and provides recommendations for changes.
The Conversation
Going with the gut to understand diseases
Paula Littlejohn, a PhD candidate at the UBC department of microbiology and immunology, shares her experience of being a researcher who studies how nutrients in early life affect long-term health.
Nature
Alberto Campos and Kai Chan: rewilding can restore ecosystems and biodiversity in B.C.
Dr. Kai Chan, a UBC professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, co-wrote about rewilding, a method which could help alleviate the planet’s current climate and extinction crises, including in B.C.
The Province
The Home Front: UBC debuts sustainably built Arts Student Centre
Vancouver Sun featured the new sustainably designed UBC Arts Student Centre, which was designed by UBC alumni.
Vancouver Sun
UBC student's fundraiser to create Vancouver Black Library smashes goal
Daily Hive interviewed UBC student Maya Preshyon about her initiative to create a Black library that she hopes will become a community hub.
Daily Hive
Shakespeare first folio bought by UBC
A rare first edition of William Shakespeare’s Comedies Histories and Tragedies is now in the collections of the UBC Library. The folio will be exhibited at the Vancouver Art Gallery until March 2022.
Winnipeg Free Press
City, UBCO collaboration
UBCO and the city of Kelowna have developed a series of pilot initiatives aligned with research goals at the university and city priorities. Dr. Phil Barker, associate VP of research at UBCO, was quoted.
Castanet