Archaeologists figured out how to tell if one of these roman pots was used for poop
UBC-Cambridge research reveals how archaeologists can determine if a pot was used by Romans as a portable toilet.
New York Times (subscription), Daily Mail
Why marketers shouldn't fear the cookieless future
Forbes mentioned UBC research which found that ads using cookie tracking improved performance by a mere 2.7 per cent.
Forbes
Why manners matter: top tips for raising kind kids
NBC highlighted UBC research that examined the effect on toddlers when they demonstrated “prosocial” behavior, which refers to showing kindness and generosity toward others.
NBC New York
Mammal 'selfies' show protected areas thriving with species diversity
Dr. Cole Burton and Cheng Chen at the faculty of forestry discussed their new research that analyzed camera trap data from four continents and found that protected areas are highly effective at conserving wildlife.
Weather Network via Yahoo
UBC researchers create a fabric coating that kills COVID-19, E. coli
UBC researchers have developed an inexpensive, non-toxic coating for almost any fabric that decreases the infectivity of the virus that causes COVID-19 by up to 90 per cent. Department of chemistry PhD student Taylor Wright and professor Dr. Michael Wolf were quoted.
CBC via MSN
Councillors ask Ottawa to can marine container terminal project in Delta, B.C
Twelve scientists with expertise on Chinook salmon, southern resident killer whales and the Fraser River estuary commented on the adverse impacts of building a new, three-berth terminal in Roberts Bank. UBC forestry professor, Dr. Tara Martin, was quoted.
Global News via Rock 101, CFOX, The Narwhal
Home births became more popular during the pandemic. But many insurers still don’t cover them
Time Magazine interviewed Dr. Saraswathi Vedam, lead investigator of UBC’s Birth Place Lab, about the benefits and risks of home births. She noted that more research is necessary to understand the cultural and social benefits of home births.
Time Magazine
Ottawa backs Indigenous child welfare law after Quebec court declares parts of it unconstitutional
Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, a law professor and academic director of UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, commented on the decision by the Quebec Court of Appeals to declare that the Indigenous child welfare laws cannot supersede provincial laws when they conflict.
CBC via MSN
Protesters' idling trucks are making downtown Ottawa's air quality worse
Dr. Douw Steyn, a professor emeritus of atmospheric science at UBC, spoke about the science behind how pollutants are pooling due to idling trucks and some of the health impacts this may have.
CBC via Yahoo
Census shows B.C.’s population hit five million after 7.6 per cent growth
UBC sociology professor Dr. Nathanael Lauster commented on how the pandemic exacerbated more recent moves to Squamish as more people have been working remotely.
The Canadian Press via St. Catharines Standard
Tories ditch Erin O’Toole’s carbon pricing plan
UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison commented on the changes in the Conservative party’s climate change solutions.
Toronto Star
B.C. population growth highlights need for immigrant supports: advocates
UBCO geography professor Dr. Carlos Teixeira discussed the 2021 census data results and the high number of immigrants settling in urban centres.
Black Press Media via Today in BC, Victoria News, Northern Sentinel, The Interior News, Langley Advance Times
Supercomputer helps Canadian researcher uncover thousands of viruses that could cause human diseases
Dr. Artem Babaian, a former UBC postdoctoral research fellow in medical genetics, led an international research team in re-analyzing all public RNA sequencing data and discovered nine new species of coronavirus and 132,000 RNA viruses.
CBC
This is what it means to learn to live with COVID-19
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments on Omicron infections and building immunity.
Postmedia via National Post, MSN
Is Putin lining up with ultraconservatives? We’re not so sure
Dr. Lisa Sundstrom, UBC political science professor, co-wrote about the Russian president’s policies and language about gender and sexuality.
The Washington Post
Accelerating towards net zero emissions: how to mobilize your university on climate action
John Madden, UBC director of sustainability and engineering, campus and community planning, discussed how universities can mobilize their intellectual and institutional capacities to accelerate towards net zero emissions.
Times Higher Education