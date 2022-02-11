UBC In The News
UBC researchers create polymer solution for fabric that can kill COVID-19
UBC researchers have developed an inexpensive, non-toxic coating for almost any fabric that decreases the infectivity of the virus that causes COVID-19 by up to 90 per cent. Department of chemistry PhD student Taylor Wright and professor Dr. Michael Wolf were quoted.
CTV
Improve your health by not caring about aging!
UBC psychology graduate student Julia Nakamura was on the Jill Bennett show discussing her recent research on how making people feel better about how they’re aging could lead to concrete improvements in their health and wellbeing as they get older.
CKNW
Mining would see financial boon under global carbon tax – so why is industry fighting it?
When the mining industry fights carbon taxes, it is arguing against its own economic interests, suggests new research from UBC’s Norman B. Keevil Institute of Mining Engineering and school of public policy and global affairs. Study author Benjamin Cox was interviewed.
CFAX 1070, Business in Vancouver, Times Colonist, New Westminster Record, Prince George Citizen
First Nations in British Columbia come together to put in a bid for the 2030 Olympics
UBC education professor and sustainability expert Robert VanWynsberghe joined CBC’s Matt Galloway to discuss the bid to bring the 2030 Winter Olympics back to Vancouver and what lessons there are to be learned from the 2010 Olympics.
CBC’s The Current (at the 35:10 mark)
Why Canada has the fastest growing population in the G7
UBCO sociology professor Dr. Mary Ann Murphy discussed the 2021 census data results and explains some of the reasons why Canada has seen steady growth in its population.
Corus Radio
Canadian migration driving Prince George's population growth
UBC geography professor Dr. Carlos Teixeira discussed how an ongoing “mass exodus” from city centres such as Toronto and Montreal due to increasing housing prices has driven people toward more rural settings.
Globe and Mail, Prince George Post, CityNews, Coast Reporter
Protesters' idling trucks are making downtown Ottawa's air quality worse
Dr. Douw Steyn, a professor emeritus of atmospheric science at UBC, spoke about the science behind how pollutants are pooling due to idling trucks and some of the health impacts it may have.
CBC
Ottawa backs Indigenous child welfare law after Quebec court declares parts of it unconstitutional
Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, academic director of UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, said a recent ruling on an Indigenous child welfare law is “quite a devastating decision,” adding that work First Nations, Métis and Inuit governments are doing to introduce new laws and policies to reunite families is now in doubt.
CBC
How plants are helping students deal with pandemic anxiety in this Surrey classroom
UBC education professor Dr. Susan Gerofsky shared her thoughts on the benefits of a project by Tamanawis Secondary School students who are growing plants in personalized pots and looking after them throughout the term.
CBC
Why Long-Term Partners Feel Each Other’s Pain, According to Science
Dr. Kenneth Craig, a professor emeritus at UBC’s department of psychology, discussed the phenomenon of “pain empathy” and how watching another person suffer, particularly a loved one, “evokes a strong psycho-social reaction.”
Best Health Magazine
Proposed changes to BC autism funding under fire in recent analysis
UBC education professor Dr. Pat Mirenda spoke about how the complex consequences of completely overhauling the B.C. system for kids with developmental challenges does not seem to have been adequately considered by the provincial government.
CPKG Today
Conservatives ditch carbon pricing plan
Political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison discusses the move by the Conservative Party of Canada to drop its carbon pricing plan.
National Observer
Endemic vs. pandemic: What it means to 'learn to live with' COVID-19
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments about the likelihood of seeing waves similar to Omicron in the future.
Drayton Valley Western Review
Omicron’s Surprising Anatomy Explains Why It Is Wildly Contagious
Dr. Sriram Subramaniam, a professor in UBC faculty of medicine’s department of biochemistry and molecular biology, explains how researchers have been able to link some of Omicron’s 50 or so mutations to mechanisms that have helped it spread so quickly and effectively.
Scientific American