UBC In The News
A positive outlook on getting old could help with aging
A new UBC study suggests that making people feel better about how they’re aging could lead to concrete improvements in their health and wellbeing as they get older. Study author Julia Nakamura, a graduate student in UBC’s department of psychology, was quoted.
Black Press Media via Abbotsford News, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Oak Bay News, Langley Advance Times, Peace Arch News, Aldergrove Star
Mining would see financial boon under global carbon tax — so why is industry fighting it?
When the mining industry fights carbon taxes, it is arguing against its own economic interests, suggests new research from UBC’s Norman B. Keevil Institute of Mining Engineering and school of public policy and global affairs. Study authors Benjamin Cox and Sally Innis were quoted.
North Shore News
Mammal 'selfies' show protected areas thriving with species diversity
Dr. Cole Burton and Cheng Chen at the faculty of forestry discussed their new research that analyzed data from camera trap stations spanning four continents and found that protected areas are highly effective at conserving wildlife.
Weather Network
Why whales don’t drown when they eat underwater
UBC research discovered a new anatomical structure that allows lunge-feeding whales to take in massive amounts of water without choking. Study authors Dr. Kelsey Gil and Dr. Robert Shadwick in the UBC department of zoology were quoted.
Vancouver Is Awesome
Sunflowers' Invisible Colours Help Them Survive in Droughts, Extreme Temperatures
Research by Dr. Marco Todesco, a research associate at UBC’s biodiversity research centre and department of botany, showed the same molecules that produce the ultraviolet bull’s-eye patterns in sunflowers can help the plants adapt to stresses such as drought or extreme temperatures.
Weather Channel
Peter Thiel Backing GOP Midterm Candidates Could End up Hurting Republicans
UBC political science professor Dr. Paul Quirk gave comments on billionaire Peter Thiel’s hopes of influencing the 2022 U.S. midterm elections.
Newsweek
Climate Change Panel: the throne speech and what it means for the province's climate action
UBC clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem discussed the B.C. throne speech.
CBC Early Edition
Parents say new model to support B.C. kids with disabilities 'misses the mark'
UBC education professor Dr. Pat Mirenda spoke about how the complex consequences of completely overhauling the B.C. system for kids with developmental challenges does not seem to have been adequately considered by the provincial government.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Census shows B.C.'s population hit five million after 7.6 per cent growth
UBC sociology professor Dr. Nathanael Lauster commented on how the pandemic exacerbated more recent moves to Squamish as more people have been working remotely.
Times Colonist
‘A little nervous’: Experts question politics behind lifting COVID-19 restrictions
Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, discusses how ending COVID-19 restrictions is a “political decision” and said there are both scientific and economic issues for politicians to look at and try to balance.
Global News
Banning ‘Maus’ only exposes the significance of this searing graphic novel about the Holocaust
Dr. Biz Nijdam, a lecturer in UBC’s department of Central, Eastern, and Northern European Studies, says with the media attention that the recent ban of Maus is receiving, it’s likely that more readers than ever are going to come to regard Spiegelman’s graphic art as an essential text in Holocaust education.
The Conversation via National Post
Free masks, rapid tests available to UBC students as most in-person learning returned
Free masks and rapid tests were available to UBC students on Monday as most in-person learning returned after a delayed start due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Xinhua
Inside the new UBC Arts Student Centre
Daily Hive featured the new UBC Arts Student Centre, which is scheduled for opening in March 2022.
Daily Hive
This TikTok shows '400' people storming through the UBC campus & it's wild
Narcity featured a giant game of manhunt held by UBC students on the Vancouver campus.
Narcity
UBC student spearheads effort to create Black library in Vancouver
UBC student Maya Preshyon was interviewed about spearheading an initiative to create a Black library that she hopes will become a community hub.
Narcity