Banning ‘Maus’ only exposes the significance of this searing graphic novel about the Holocaust

Dr. Biz Nijdam, a lecturer in UBC’s department of Central, Eastern, and Northern European Studies, says with the media attention that the recent ban of Maus is receiving, it’s likely that more readers than ever are going to come to regard Spiegelman’s graphic art as an essential text in Holocaust education.

The Conversation via National Post