UBC In The News
Europe’s most highly-fished species ‘will be reduced to fraction’ by 2100
UBC research by Ibrahim Issifu, Vicky Lam, Juan Jose Alava and Rashid Sumaila at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and school of public policy and global affairs suggests that a quarter of the most fished species in Europe will disappear by 2100 due to overfishing, mercury pollution and climate change.
Independent, Irish Examiner, L’Express, Earth.com
Sunflowers’ bee-attracting ultraviolet also helps retain moisture
The Scientist highlighted a UBC study by Dr. Marco Todesco, a research associate at UBC’s biodiversity research centre and department of botany, that looked at the genetic basis and dual adaptive role of floral pigmentation in sunflowers.
The Scientist
Software aims to tweak building design to encourage social interaction among residents
UBC psychology professor Dr. Elizabeth Dunn is giving input on a project that aims to come up with designs to let a building’s residents interact with neighbours.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Why whales don’t drown when they eat underwater
Research by Dr. Kelsey Gil, a postdoctoral researcher in UBC’s department of zoology, uncovered how whales can eat underwater after consuming gallons of water and prey.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, New Westminster Record, Tri-City News
The science of healthy baby sleep
Dr. Wendy Hall, a professor emeritus at UBC’s school of nursing, gave comments about the pediatric sleep period.
BBC
Switch of ministry responsible for universal child care a long time coming, says B.C. advocate
Dr. Tsur Somerville, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says that despite the rise in inflation, the government’s new policy to tie the province’s minimum wage to the national rate of inflation would actually slow down minimum wage growth.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Saskatchewan to release plan on lifting COVID-19 restrictions
As Saskatchewan gets set to lay out its plan to lift COVID-19 health orders, UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto discussed whether B.C. is in a position to do the same.
Global News Morning BC via MSN
Banning ‘Maus’ only exposes the significance of this searing graphic novel about the Holocaust
Dr. Biz Nijdam, a lecturer in UBC’s department of Central, Eastern, and Northern European Studies, says with the media attention that the recent ban of Maus is receiving, it’s likely that more readers than ever are going to come to regard Spiegelman’s graphic art as an essential text in Holocaust education.
The Conversation
Nature is healing: Doctors in B.C., other provinces can prescribe Parks Canada passes to patients
UBC’s Botanical Garden and Nitobe Memorial Garden offer unlimited free admission to patients who display a copy of their PaRx prescription along with an ID.
CBC
Researchers in B.C. could help save one of the world’s most complex Indigenous languages
Caroline Running Wolf, an anthropology PhD student of interdisciplinary graduate studies, was interviewed about designing immersive technology to teach Kwak’wala in a land-based setting.
Global
B.C.'s top employers for 2022 announced
UBC has been named one of Canada’s top employers in the 2022 BC’s Top Employers competition organized by the editors of Canada’s Top 100 Employers.
Glacier Media via Burnaby Now, New Westminster Record, Tri-City News
B.C. grapples with health care worker shortage
Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc, a professor and director of UBC’s school of nursing, was quoted about the demand for seats in the school.
Business in Vancouver via North Shore News, Delta Optimist, Times Colonist, Castanet, Prince George Citizen