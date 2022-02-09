Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on new census data Media Advisories

Statistics Canada has released population and dwelling counts data from the 2021 census of population. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Lawrence Frank

Affiliate Professor, School of Population & Public Health and Director, Health and Community Design Lab

Telephone: 604-290-4260

Interview language(s): English

Urban planning and public health

Dr. Nathanael Lauster

Associate Professor, Department of Sociology

Email: nathan.lauster@ubc.ca

Twitter: @lausterna

Interview language(s): English

General population trends

Uncertainties regarding the census during the pandemic

*Available February 10th

Dr. Mary Ann Murphy

Associate Professor, Department of History and Sociology (Okanagan campus)

Email: mary-ann.murphy@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Census data

Family statistics, including fertility rates

*Unavailable Feb 11th 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Dr. Carlos Teixeira

Professor, Department of Geography (Okanagan campus)

Telephone: 250-762-6389

Email: carlos.teixeira@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, French and Portuguese

Immigration, immigrants in Canada, neighbourhood change

*Available Feb 10th and 11th from 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Dr. Martino Tran

Associate Professor, School of Community & Regional Planning

Email: martino.tran@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Vulnerable populations

Essential services

Mobility

Well-being

Dr. Mark Turin

Associate Professor, Institute for Critical Indigenous Studies and the Department of Anthropology

Email: mark.turin@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Dutch

Language, literacy and cultural identity

Census as a political and administrative tool

Dr. Henry Yu

Associate Professor, Department of History

Email: henry.yu@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English