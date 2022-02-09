UBC experts on new census data

UBC experts on Canadian political party leadership decisions

Feb 9, 2022

Statistics Canada has released population and dwelling counts data from the 2021 census of population. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Lawrence Frank
Affiliate Professor, School of Population & Public Health and Director, Health and Community Design Lab
Telephone: 604-290-4260
Interview language(s): English

  • Urban planning and public health

Dr. Nathanael Lauster
Associate Professor, Department of Sociology
Email: nathan.lauster@ubc.ca
Twitter: @lausterna
Interview language(s): English

  • General population trends
  • Uncertainties regarding the census during the pandemic

*Available February 10th

Dr. Mary Ann Murphy
Associate Professor, Department of History and Sociology (Okanagan campus)
Email: mary-ann.murphy@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Census data
  • Family statistics, including fertility rates

*Unavailable Feb 11th 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Dr. Carlos Teixeira
Professor, Department of Geography (Okanagan campus)
Telephone: 250-762-6389
Email: carlos.teixeira@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, French and Portuguese

  • Immigration, immigrants in Canada, neighbourhood change

*Available Feb 10th and 11th from 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Dr. Martino Tran
Associate Professor, School of Community & Regional Planning
Email: martino.tran@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Vulnerable populations
  • Essential services
  • Mobility
  • Well-being

Dr. Mark Turin
Associate Professor, Institute for Critical Indigenous Studies and the Department of Anthropology
Email: mark.turin@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, Dutch

  • Language, literacy and cultural identity
  • Census as a political and administrative tool

Dr. Henry Yu
Associate Professor, Department of History
Email: henry.yu@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Multiculturalism, immigration

