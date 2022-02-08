UBC In The News
4 ways to make time for ‘watercooler conversations’ in the hybrid work setting
Fast Company mentioned UBC psychology research that found when people had greater numbers of acquaintances, they were happier even if they were more distant connections.
Fast Company
Vancouver's most vulnerable residents at elevated risk for brain injuries, study finds
Researchers from UBC and SFU discovered that precariously-housed residents were more likely to acquire a serious brain injury from a fall, assault or other factors than previously thought. The article also mentioned another recent UBC study that showed people living in the Downtown Eastside lived 9.5 fewer years than people living in affluent communities on average.
CBC, CTV
Calgary cannabis road impairment numbers drop since legalization: police
Calgary Herald mentioned a study of emergency room blood samples led by Dr. Jeffrey Brubacher, a professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, that suggests cannabis-impaired driving in B.C. has more than doubled since legalization in 2018.
Calgary Herald
Queen balances personal with symbolic, creating an unmatched legacy in Canada
UBC lecturer and royal family expert Dr. Sarika Bose gave comments about Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles.
The Canadian Press via CP24, Global, National Post, National Observer, Ottawa Citizen, Toronto Star, CityNews, Montreal Gazette, Vancouver Sun, Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, North Delta Reporter, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Times Colonist, iNFO News, Victoria Now, Kelowna Capital News, Kelowna Now, Prince George Citizen, MSN
Residents of Radium Hot Springs rally to save bighorn sheep from death on the highway
UBCO wildlife scientist Dr. Clayton Lamb says there should be an overpass and fencing or some form of wildlife crossing structure to allow animals to cross the highway safely while also keeping people and vehicles safe too.
Global via MSN
Oversharing on social media
Dr. Muhammad Abdul-Mageed, a professor of computational linguistics at UBC’s school of information and departments of linguistics and computer science, discussed the dangers of oversharing on social media.
CTV Morning Live
How snk̓lip brought salmon to snpinktn
UBCO professor of Indigenous studies Dr. Jeannette Armstrong shared her knowledge on the place name for qʷc̓iʔs snk̓lip.
IndigiNews via Toronto Star, Yahoo
Entering Canada’s real estate market is an uphill battle. Is fractional investing the way to go?
Dr. Jack Favilukis, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about fractional real estate investing.
Star Vancouver
Indigenous stewardship of B.C. parks a step on path to reconciliation
Dr. Alexandra Flynn, a professor at UBC’s Peter A. Allard School of Law, says discussion about the co-management of municipal and regional parks between First Nations and municipal governments is relatively new in B.C., but becoming more common.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Conservatives dispense with Erin O'Toole leadership in speedy, brutal ouster
UBC political science professors Dr. Richard Johnston and Dr. Gerald Baier gave comments about Erin O’Toole’s resignation as Conservative Party of Canada leader after caucus members voted to end his leadership.
Johnston: National Observer
Baier: Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Ethnic and immigrant Chinese have range of feelings toward Beijing Olympics
Dr. Benjamin Cheung, a lecturer and Indigenous initiatives coordinator in UBC’s department of psychology, says his students with ties to Hong Kong have chosen to tune out the Beijing Olympics in protest against Beijing’s policies and stance toward Hong Kong.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
'This is a siege': Canadian convoy stirs concern as Republicans in US offer support
UBC political science professor Dr. Richard Johnston says the hostility behind the demonstrations is partly driven by long-standing trends toward political polarization in Canada, as well as more recent frustration with pandemic-related restrictions.
WSYX ABC 6, NBC, Fox
Parents left frustrated as schools, districts reject donations of air filters for classrooms
Dr. Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says the Omicron variant is so highly transmissible that stopping transmission is not likely, but measures such as masks and ventilation can help reduce risk. He added that HEPA filters can be effective if appropriate for the size of the room.
CBC
COVID-19 deaths rising, hospitalizations still high as B.C. restrictions up for review
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments about B.C.’s high levels of hospitalization and the Omicron variants.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Japan slams the borders shut on Omicron
Dr. Yves Tiberghien, a professor of political science and Konwakai Chair in Japanese Research at UBC, co-wrote an article about Japan’s COVID-19 measures amid the Omicron wave.
East Asia Forum
How to protect and promote campus civility
Inside Higher Ed quoted an opinion piece co-written by Dr. Lynn Bosetti, a professor in educational leadership and policy studies at UBCO, that discussed the impacts of incivility and bullying in higher education institutions amongst faculty and staff.
Inside Higher Ed
B.C. grapples with health-care worker shortage
Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc, a professor and director of UBC’s school of nursing, was quoted about the demand for seats in the school.
Business in Vancouver
Indigenous architects make their mark designing spaces for all
The Globe and Mail spoke to Alfred Waugh, the first Indigenous graduate of UBC’s school of architecture in 1993, about Indigenous values and architects.
Globe and Mail