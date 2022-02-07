UBC In The News
Men more likely to suffer from mental illnesses after breakup, claims study
CNN18 highlighted a study led by Dr. John Oliffe, a nursing professor and lead investigator of UBC’s men’s health research program, that found men are more likely to face mental health problems such as anxiety, depression and suicide after a breakup.
CNN18
Brain injury endemic among homeless populations: Vancouver research
The Canadian Press mentioned UBC research that showed the prevalence of traumatic brain injury in homeless or marginally housed individuals.
The Canadian Press via CP24, Global, The Star, Vancouver is Awesome, Richmond News, North Shore News, Surrey Now-Leader, New Westminster Record, Tri-City News, North Delta Reporter, Squamish Chief, Pique Newsmagazine, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, iNFO News, Kelowna Capital News, Castanet
Climate change could spark fish wars around the globe
Dr. Juliano Palacios-Abrantes from the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries discussed his research on the effect of climate change on the distribution of shared fish stocks.
CBC Quirks and Quarks
Salmon camps for Indigenous children
Radio Canada featured the Salmon Science Camp for Nisga’a youth, run by Dr. Andrea Reid, principal investigator of the Centre for Indigenous Fisheries at UBC, which aims to open doors to scientific learning.
ICI Colombie-Britannique
UBC researchers develop way to produce lithium for EV batteries, address supply crunch
Postmedia highlighted Mangrove, a company co-founded by UBC engineering professor Dr. David Wilkinson and members of his research group at the Clean Energy Research Centre. The start-up has developed a way to produce cost-effective lithium to address the supply crunch for electric vehicle batteries.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Astronomers want to save dark skies from satellite swarms
Dr. Aaron Boley, a professor in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, says it’s going to be very critical that light mitigation be part of satellite design, to ensure that we can carry out astronomical research and preserve the night sky for future generations.
Wired
Why we should retire ‘NIMBY’
Patrick Condon, a professor of urban design at UBC’s faculty of applied science, was quoted about a universal scapegoating of baby boomer homeowners for the housing affordability crisis. Professor Larry Beasley was also quoted about why the term NIMBY shouldn’t be used.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Will you watch the Beijing Olympics?
Dr. Wei Cui, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, says it could be dangerous for Canadian athletes to protest at the Beijing Olympics — and there may not be much the Canadian government could do to help them.
CKNW Mornings with Simi
Vancouver’s population declined for the first time in 40 years according to Stats Can data
UBC sociology professor Dr. Nathanael Lauster discussed the reasons behind and the meaning of Vancouver’s population decline.
Vancouver is Awesome via Business in Vancouver, Castanet
Should B.C. teens get boosted? Advice for 12- to 17-year-olds as invitations go out
Dr. Kelly McNagny, a professor in UBC’s department of medical genetics, discussed whether teens should get a COVID-19 booster shot.
CTV
Sewage plant samples show Omicron infections dropping in Lower Mainland
Dr. Ryan Ziels, a professor of civil engineering, was quoted about using wastewater samples to extract information about the prevalence of COVID-19 and its variants within a region.
North Shore News via Business in Vancouver, Tri-City News
B.C.'s wildfire strategy is leaving whole communities behind
UBC forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels co-wrote an opinion piece on B.C.’s wildfire strategy.
Times Colonist via Coast Reporter, Tri-City News, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, Castanet, New Westminster Record, Squamish Chief
Lion dance marking Chinese New Year performed in Vancouver, Canada
Xinhua featured a lion dance performed at St. John’s College last week marking the Lunar New Year.
Xinhua
Free masks, rapid tests for symptomatic cases await UBC students as in-person classes return next week
Free masks and rapid tests for those with symptoms will be available to UBC students this week as most in-person learning returns.
CTV
UBC student spearheads effort to create Black library in Vancouver
UBC student Maya Preshyon was interviewed about spearheading an initiative to create a Black library that she hopes will become a community hub.
Global
The science behind ‘moonfall’
Forbes spoke to Mika McKinnon, a UBC geophysics graduate, about the science behind what would really happen if the Moon’s orbit were to spiral down to Earth.
Forbes