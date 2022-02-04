UBC In The News
Silencing backbenchers was O'Toole's downfall, political scientist says
Dr. Richard Johnston, a professor of political science at UBC, gave comments about Erin O’Toole’s fall from grace within the Conservative Party of Canada.
Toronto Star, Yahoo
Omicron’s molecular structure could help explain its global takeover
Dr. Sriram Subramaniam, a professor in the UBC faculty of medicine’s department of biochemistry and molecular biology, and his team conducted a molecular-level structural analysis of the Omicron variant spike protein.
Nature
More than annoying: What trucker convoy's nearly nonstop honking could be doing to people in Ottawa
Dr. Hugh Davies, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on the trucker convoy protest and said those affected by noise are likely to experience generalized stress and disruptions to sleep, which can have immediate effects on productivity and ability to pay attention.
National Post via Ottawa Citizen, Regina Leader-Post, Vancouver Sun, The Province
Uptake of COVID-19 vaccine boosters slows in Canada despite Omicron’s risks, Globe analysis finds
Dr. Devon Greyson, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says the slower pace of COVID-19 vaccine booster administration may be partially attributed to logistical issues. They added that the uncertainty of the Omicron wave has also made personal decision-making more difficult.
Globe and Mail
UBCO researcher creates modelling data to balance saving lives with the economy
Dr. Rebecca Tyson, a UBCO mathematics professor, discussed her new study that looked at the overall costs of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of lockdowns on the economy.
Kelowna Capital News, Castanet via Business in Vancouver, North Shore News, Pique Newsmagazine, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News
How Canada can take the lead in biomedical engineering
Dr. Peter Zandstra, director of the School of Biomedical Engineering and Michael Smith Labs, says now is the time to be very intentional about putting biomedical engineering front and centre in the national conscience.
Hill Times (subscription)
Dementia study involves Richmondites to break down barriers, stigma
UNBC researchers are working with UBC nursing professors Dr. Lillian Hung and Dr. Alison Phinney and others to support people suffering from dementia and their caregivers to be active parts of their community.
Richmond News, CFNR