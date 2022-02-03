UBC In The News

Salmon Science Camp

Dr. Andrea Reid, a professor at UBC’s Centre for Indigenous Fisheries, was interviewed about the Salmon Science Camp for Nisga’a youth, which aims to open doors to scientific learning.
CBC Daybreak North (1:41:15 mark)

UBC research group launches online toolkit to combat stigma around dementia

With more than 60,000 people in B.C living with dementia, an action group that included UBC nursing researchers and people with dementia developed a set of tools to combat stigma. Social work professor Dr. Deborah O’Connor and advocate Jim Mann were quoted.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-LeaderNorth Delta ReporterLangley Advance TimesAbbotsford NewsVictoria NewsKelowna Capital NewsSaanich News

Could expanding protected areas save mammals from extinction?

New UBC research analyzed data from camera trap stations spanning four continents and found that protected areas are highly effective at conserving wildlife. Study authors Dr. Cole Burton and Cheng Chen at the faculty of forestry were quoted.
Glacier Media via North Shore NewsBurnaby NowRichmond NewsDawson Creek Mirror

B.C. home prices expected to climb 8.5 per cent in 2022 amid supply shortage

UBC sociology professor Dr. Nathanael Lauster and UBC urban planning professor Patrick Condon commented on claims that housing supply has kept up with demand in the Vancouver region.
Glacier Media via North Shore NewsPique NewsmagazineBurnaby NowRichmond NewsTri-City NewsDelta Optimist

Lockdowns only reduced COVID deaths by 0.2 per cent, Johns Hopkins study finds

UBC clinical professor Dr. Jennifer Grant gave comments about the COVID-19 lockdown measures. She said focusing only on mortality is a “crude” measure and there are other elements of lockdown that should be considered.
National Post via Winnipeg SunStar PhoenixRegina Leader-PostCalgary HeraldMSN

Eby’s wrong turn on housing

Patrick Condon, a professor at the school of architecture and landscape architecture in UBC’s faculty of applied science, wrote an opinion piece on Housing Minister David Eby’s approach to the housing crisis.
The Tyee

10 ways to celebrate Black History Month in Toronto

Toronto Public Library will host a discussion on climate change with Dr. Daniel Pauly, a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries at UBC.
Daily Hive