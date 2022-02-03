UBC In The News
Salmon Science Camp
Dr. Andrea Reid, a professor at UBC’s Centre for Indigenous Fisheries, was interviewed about the Salmon Science Camp for Nisga’a youth, which aims to open doors to scientific learning.
CBC Daybreak North (1:41:15 mark)
UBC research group launches online toolkit to combat stigma around dementia
With more than 60,000 people in B.C living with dementia, an action group that included UBC nursing researchers and people with dementia developed a set of tools to combat stigma. Social work professor Dr. Deborah O’Connor and advocate Jim Mann were quoted.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, North Delta Reporter, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News, Saanich News
Could expanding protected areas save mammals from extinction?
New UBC research analyzed data from camera trap stations spanning four continents and found that protected areas are highly effective at conserving wildlife. Study authors Dr. Cole Burton and Cheng Chen at the faculty of forestry were quoted.
Glacier Media via North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, Dawson Creek Mirror
B.C. home prices expected to climb 8.5 per cent in 2022 amid supply shortage
UBC sociology professor Dr. Nathanael Lauster and UBC urban planning professor Patrick Condon commented on claims that housing supply has kept up with demand in the Vancouver region.
Glacier Media via North Shore News, Pique Newsmagazine, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, Tri-City News, Delta Optimist
Lockdowns only reduced COVID deaths by 0.2 per cent, Johns Hopkins study finds
UBC clinical professor Dr. Jennifer Grant gave comments about the COVID-19 lockdown measures. She said focusing only on mortality is a “crude” measure and there are other elements of lockdown that should be considered.
National Post via Winnipeg Sun, Star Phoenix, Regina Leader-Post, Calgary Herald, MSN
Eby’s wrong turn on housing
Patrick Condon, a professor at the school of architecture and landscape architecture in UBC’s faculty of applied science, wrote an opinion piece on Housing Minister David Eby’s approach to the housing crisis.
The Tyee
10 ways to celebrate Black History Month in Toronto
Toronto Public Library will host a discussion on climate change with Dr. Daniel Pauly, a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries at UBC.
Daily Hive