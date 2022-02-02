Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Canadian political party leadership decisions Media Advisories

Conservative Party of Canada leader Erin O’Toole faces a possible leadership vote today, and the BC Liberal Party is to vote on its new leader this weekend. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Gerald Baier

Associate Professor, Department of Political Science and School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Cell: 604-754-8546

Email: baier@mail.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Canadian politics, B.C. politics, party politics, parliament

Dr. Richard Johnston

Professor Emeritus, Department of Political Science

Cell: 778-387-3425

Email: richard.johnston@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Elections, public opinion, representation, Canadian elections

Dr. Allan Tupper

Professor, Department of Political Science

Tel: 604-827-3387

Email: allan.tupper@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English