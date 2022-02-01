UBC In The News
Pact to ease transition from traditional to clean energy
Times of India quoted a study from UBC’s Institute of Resources, Environment and Sustainability graduate Dr. Sandeep Pai in an article on transitioning from fossil fuels.
Times of India
Study shows importance of protected areas for wildlife
New analysis of data from camera trap stations spanning four continents found that protected areas are highly effective at conserving wildlife. Study authors Dr. Cole Burton and Cheng Chen at the UBC faculty of forestry were quoted.
CTV, Fairchild TV, Reporter Green, Radio Canada via MSN
Sunflowers have a hidden ability that helps them adapt to climate change
CTV highlighted research from UBC’s biodiversity research centre and department of botany that looked at why some sunflowers contain more ultraviolet shades than others.
CTV
Warming oceans could set off cross-border fish fights
Dr. William Cheung, a professor and director of the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, discussed a new study that suggests tensions between countries are likely to rise with the global temperature as valuable fish stocks flee warmer waters and cross national boundaries.
Toronto Star (subscription)
A summer camp for salmon
Dr. Andrea Reid, a professor at UBC’s Centre for Indigenous Fisheries, was interviewed about the Salmon Science Camp for Nisga’a youth, which aims to open doors to scientific learning.
CKNW Mornings with Simi
UBCO studies human impact on wolf hunting habits
UBCO research has found that wolves living in areas with high densities of roads and seismic lines need far less space to survive than others living in less disturbed areas. Study authors Melanie Dickie and Dr. Adam Ford were quoted.
Castanet via North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, Prince George Citizen
How helpful are self-monitoring tools for mental health?
Dr. Emma Morton, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s faculty of medicine, was quoted about engaging in daily self-reflection about one’s mental health. The article also mentioned her study, which looked at a self-monitoring tool for individuals with bipolar disorder.
Discover Magazine
China signals cultural shift with tattoo ban in football as the game – and modern society – continues to embrace ink
Dr. Christopher Rea, a professor in UBC’s department of Asian Studies, discussed China’s tattoo ban in football.
South China Morning Post
Mi'kmaw man makes videos to share day-to-day life with schizoaffective disorder
Dr. William Honer, a UBC professor of psychiatry, commented on a project by a Mi’kmaw artist that depicts what it’s like to experience schizoaffective disorder.
CBC
Ducks Unlimited Canada has developed a new eco-label
UBC forestry professor Dr. Hamish van der Ven discussed eco-labels.
CBC Cost of Living (6:25 mark)
Expanded provincial alert system
UBC forestry professor Dr. Stephen Sheppard gave comments about the need to have a standardized alert system and plans for extreme weather events and getting communities engaged.
Radio Canada – Le Téléjournal
Farmers: Rebuilding after British Columbia floods
Dr. Jean-Thomas Cornelis, a professor of soil science at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, commented on how the human footprint on the environment made the Abbotsford region vulnerable.
Radio Canada
'Forgotten' cancer patients have long faced treatment delays
Dr. Sarah Finlayson, head of UBC’s division of gynaecologic oncology, was quoted about B.C.’s longstanding shortage of gynaecological oncologists.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Social-media platforms failing to tackle abuse of scientists
Dr. Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, says although tweaks to algorithms and better enforcement of the companies’ own terms of service will help, there is no silver bullet that will solve the problems of online harassment and misinformation.
Nature
Even if they can find a test, not everyone wants to know they have COVID
Dr. Hugh Gusterson, a professor in UBC’s department of anthropology, commented on the recent rise of at-home testing for COVID-19. He said more consumers will be able to make their own choice about whether to test, or withhold reporting the results, which in turn will make it much harder to measure the real number of cases.
NPR
Legal experts worry about changing court landscape after COVID-19
Tony Paisana, a supervising lawyer with the UBC Innocence Project, commented on the changing court landscape after the pandemic.
The Canadian Press via Toronto Star, National Post, CTV, Global, Victoria News
COVID-19: Vaccinations for children stalling, some in older age groups yet to receive booster
UBCO nursing professor Dr. Marie Tarrant says there are likely a number of reasons for vaccine hesitancy in children and the uptake of boosters that include mixed messaging, vaccine concerns that haven’t been addressed, convenience and access.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
COVID: how the pandemic could make poverty levels among ethnic minorities even worse
Temitayo Olarewaju, a PhD candidate at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, discussed his research on rates of ethnic poverty.
The Conversation
Best global universities for food science and technology in Canada
UBC was ranked among the top universities in Canada for food science and technology.
U.S. News & World Report
7 free online courses available with Canadian universities that you can enroll in
Narcity highlighted a free online course offered by UBC, which covers the history of psychology and looks at psychology today.
Narcity
Gandeeva Therapeutics raises $40M zoom in on biomolecules – and create new drugs in the process
Gandeeva Therapeutics, a company led by UBC medicine professor Dr. Sriram Subramaniam, has raised $40 million in Series A funding to develop novel therapies based on precision imaging of protein-drug interactions.
TechCrunch, MedCity News, Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Squamish Chief, Richmond News, Alaska Highway News