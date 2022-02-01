UBC experts on Black History Month

UBC experts are available to comment on various topics this Black History Month.
Education and society
Prof. Annette Henry
Professor, Faculty of Education and Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice
Email: anette.henry@ubc.ca
Tel: 604-366-6008
Interview language(s): English
- Race, equity and diversity, multicultural education
*Limited availability on Wednesdays and Fridays
Dr. Ismaël Traoré (he/him)
UBC Director of Faculty Equity; Co-chair, Multicultural Advisory Council for the Province of BC
Email: Ismael.traore@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Antiracism in education
*Unavailable Mondays from 10:30-11:30 a.m., Tuesdays 10:30 a.m.-noon, and Thursdays 9-10:30 a.m.
Prof. Handel Wright
Senior Advisor to the President on Anti-racism and Inclusive Excellence; Director, Centre for Culture, Identity and Education; Professor, Department of Educational Studies
Tel: 778-997-1759
Email: handel.wright@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Black B.C. history, Black youth, Black Cultural Studies and continental and diasporic Blackness and communities, Black identity and belonging, Canadian and U.S. multiculturalism, anti-racism and critical race, antiracism in education
*Unavailable before 10 a.m. on most days
Law and legal education
Dr. Sara Ghebremusse (she/her)
Assistant Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Email: ghebremusse@allard.ubc.ca
Telephone: 604-827-3929
Interview language(s): English
- Anti-racism initiatives in law and legal education, anti-Black racism in post-secondary and legal education
*Unavailable on Mondays from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Health and STEM
Paula Littlejohn
PhD Candidate, Department of Microbiology & Immunology
Email: Paula.littlejohn@msl.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Detrimental impacts of racism on health and scientific advancement due to the lack of diverse voices at the table, and the lack of representation on retention and attrition of Black students in academia.