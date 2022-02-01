Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Black History Month Media Advisories

UBC experts are available to comment on various topics this Black History Month.

Education and society

Prof. Annette Henry

Professor, Faculty of Education and Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice

Email: anette.henry@ubc.ca

Tel: 604-366-6008

Interview language(s): English

Race, equity and diversity, multicultural education

*Limited availability on Wednesdays and Fridays

Dr. Ismaël Traoré (he/him)

UBC Director of Faculty Equity; Co-chair, Multicultural Advisory Council for the Province of BC

Email: Ismael.traore@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Antiracism in education

*Unavailable Mondays from 10:30-11:30 a.m., Tuesdays 10:30 a.m.-noon, and Thursdays 9-10:30 a.m.

Prof. Handel Wright

Senior Advisor to the President on Anti-racism and Inclusive Excellence; Director, Centre for Culture, Identity and Education; Professor, Department of Educational Studies

Tel: 778-997-1759

Email: handel.wright@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Black B.C. history, Black youth, Black Cultural Studies and continental and diasporic Blackness and communities, Black identity and belonging, Canadian and U.S. multiculturalism, anti-racism and critical race, antiracism in education

*Unavailable before 10 a.m. on most days

Law and legal education

Dr. Sara Ghebremusse (she/her)

Assistant Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Email: ghebremusse@allard.ubc.ca

Telephone: 604-827-3929

Interview language(s): English

Anti-racism initiatives in law and legal education, anti-Black racism in post-secondary and legal education

*Unavailable on Mondays from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Health and STEM

Paula Littlejohn

PhD Candidate, Department of Microbiology & Immunology

Email: Paula.littlejohn@msl.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English