UBC In The News
UBC study finds evidence of greater mammal diversity in protected areas
New UBC research analyzed data from camera trap stations spanning four continents and found that protected areas are highly effective at conserving wildlife. Study authors Dr. Cole Burton and Cheng Chen at the faculty of forestry were quoted.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, Vancouver is Awesome, Squamish Chief, Castanet, Earth.com
What the Irish language has in common with Mongolian, Basque and Dutch
An international team of researchers from UBC, the University of Birmingham and Radboud University analyzed words for “rough” and “smooth” in a worldwide sample of 332 spoken languages and found that many feature similar sounds.
Irish Examiner
Fighting the stigma against dementia
With more than 60,000 people in B.C living with dementia, an action group that included UBC nursing researchers and people with dementia developed a set of tools to combat stigma. Nursing professor Dr. Alison Phinney, social work professor Dr. Deborah O’Connor and advocate Jim Mann discussed the new toolkit with media.
CKNW Jill Bennett Show, CTV
Separation and divorce really affect men’s mental health
A study led by UBC nursing professor Dr. John Oliffe and research associate Gabriela Montaner found that men suffer an increased risk of mental illness after a relationship ends.
CKNW – A Little More Conversation, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Global News (Jan. 26)
Augmented reality is the future of online shopping
Dr. Ying Zhu, a professor at UBCO’s faculty of management, discussed integrating augmented reality in shopping.
TIME
The future of reforestation could be in the sky
UBC forestry professor Dr. John Innes was quoted about the rapid development of drone technology for seed dispersal.
New York Magazine – Intelligencer
Guardians of Hong Kong culture spring up from California to Singapore
Dr. Raymond Pai, a lecturer of Cantonese at UBC, shared his observations on the latest wave of immigrants from Hong Kong.
Bloomberg CityLab
Pandemic or endemic: Where is COVID heading next?
Dr. Anna Blakney, a professor at UBC’s Michael Smith Laboratories and school of biomedical engineering, says if something is a pandemic or an epidemic, we have to take certain precautionary measures against it to limit its spread. Those same measures aren’t needed or required with endemic diseases.
Al Jazeera
National standards would help track young Canadians’ mental health, experts say
Dr. Tyler Black, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry, says there is a need for large national data sets to make any determinations about suicides among children.
The Canadian Press via CP24, Global, CTV, Globe and Mail (subscription), Ottawa Citizen, The Star, CityNews, North Delta Reporter, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria Now, CHEK News, Kelowna Capital News, Kelowna Now, Daily Courier
B.C. Housing Minister eager to spur supply
Patrick Condon, a professor at the school of architecture and landscape architecture in UBC’s faculty of applied science, commented on the B.C. Attorney-General’s approach to building as many homes as possible to tackle escalating housing prices.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Advice on nurturing new forests in B.C. after serial climate catastrophes
UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard discussed restoring more resilient forests.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
The ziggurats of Richmond
Kees Lokman, a professor at the school of architecture and landscape architecture at UBC’s faculty of applied science, discussed the unique challenges of building in Richmond.
The Tyee
Impact of Ukraine conflict keeping Kamloops gas prices high: expert
Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says the gas price has increased because of a spike in crude oil prices as a result of political tensions between Ukraine and Russia.
CFJC Today
The coronavirus will surprise us again
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto commented on how difficult it is to predict what the coronavirus could do next.
The Atlantic
To be continued? Scientists finding 9 new coronaviruses as pandemic persists
Dr. Artem Babaian, a former UBC postdoctoral research fellow in medical genetics, led an international research team in re-analyzing all public RNA sequencing data and discovered nine new species of coronavirus and 132,000 RNA viruses.
Sputnik
COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities skyrocket, but deaths are a fraction of last year’s toll
Dr. Roger Wong, a clinical professor of geriatric medicine at UBC, says Omicron is increasing gaps in care and hurting long-term care residents across Canada, but the return of restrictions to visitors in some provinces is also exacerbating the damage of previous waves.
Globe and Mail
Will the new Omicron sub-variant in B.C. cause another wave of infections? An expert weighs in
Dr. Jeffrey Joy, a professor in UBC’s department of medicine, discussed the sub-lineages of Omicron.
Vancouver is Awesome
These 9 Canadian universities have been named the top places to work in the country
UBC has been named one of Canada’s top employers according to Forbes and Statista’s annual list of Canada’s best employers.
Narcity
'Another way to reawaken the language': Word game Wordle adapted for Indigenous languages
Postmedia highlighted the Gitksan Wordle, created by software developer and linguist Aidan Pine, who previously worked on a UBC project to create a dictionary app for the Gitksan language.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Celebrate Black History Month with Vancouver events
Georgie Straight featured an online lecture, hosted by UBC’s department of French, Hispanic and Italian studies on the topic of Black Lives Matter in Italy and the Legacy of Colonialism.
Georgia Straight
How to make the Coast cycling-friendly: presentation coming up
Transportation Choices Sunshine Coast will host a public presentation by Dr. Kay Teschke, a professor emeritus at UBC’s school of population and public health, where she will discuss recent research on how to design cycling infrastructure that promotes biking and decreases the risk of injury.
Coast Reporter