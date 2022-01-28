UBC In The News
This is what happens to men after ending a relationship: study
A study led by UBC nursing professor Dr. John Oliffe found that men suffer an increased risk of mental illness after ending a relationship.
GQ (Mexico)
Want your business to be more profitable? Ditch the office
MoneyWise highlighted research co-conducted by a UBC Sauder professor that quantified fully-remote companies’ financial advantage.
MoneyWise via National Post, Financial Post, Star Phoenix, Regina Leader-Post, Calgary Herald
B.C. government extends wolf cull despite nearly 60 per cent opposition
Glacier Media mentioned UBC research that found the B.C. government is subsidizing oil and gas drilling across a swathe of critical caribou territory it promised to protect.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, New Westminster Record, Times Colonist, Castanet, Prince George Citizen
Burnaby family finds shattered urn, suspected bag of ashes washed ashore near Fraser River
UBC forestry professor Dr. John Richardson commented on the urns and lamps found on a walk near the Fraser River after floods in November.
CBC
Woman assaulted by husband awarded $800K in civil lawsuit. He received an absolute discharge in criminal case
Dr. Janine Benedet, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, commented on the civil court decision that awarded $800,000 for physical and psychological damages suffered after a B.C. woman’s husband assaulted her in September 2018.
CBC
6 prenatal and postnatal procedures that are actually optional
Today’s Parent quoted Dr. Kathrin Stoll and Dr. Saraswathi Vedam, researchers at the Birth Place Lab in the UBC faculty of medicine, about being informed about prenatal and postnatal procedures.
Today’s Parent
‘It’s pretty desperate’: Coalition calls for Fraser steelhead to be listed as endangered
UBC zoology professor Dr. Eric Taylor gave comments about the endangered Interior Fraser River steelhead population.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Business in Vancouver, North Shore News, Pique Newsmagazine, Richmond News, New Westminster Record, Delta Optimist
N95 face masks provide the best Omicron protection
Dr. Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says the highly contagious nature of the latest incarnation of the coronavirus requires conscientious masking, meaning opting for an N95 or KN95 mask.
Postmedia via National Post, Ottawa Sun, Ottawa Citizen, Windsor Star, Regina Leader-Post, Calgary Sun, Calgary Herald, Edmonton Sun, Edmonton Journal, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Healthing
How administrative ambiguity and devaluating language hurts Canadian postdocs
Dr. Sarah Grasedieck, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s faculty of medicine, says redefining how the university and institutional administrations see postdoc positions is an important first step toward countering inequity and mending the gender gap in academia.
University Affairs