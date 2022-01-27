UBC In The News
Researchers at UBCO working on next-generation battery
UBCO engineering professor Dr. Jian Liu was interviewed about developing and designing a smaller and more powerful battery than what’s currently available in today’s markets.
Global
Sunflowers ward off drought and heat through their invisible colours
Research by Dr. Marco Todesco, a research associate at UBC’s biodiversity research centre and department of botany, showed the same molecules that produce the ultraviolet bull’s-eye patterns in sunflowers can help the plants adapt to stresses such as drought or extreme temperatures.
Weather Network
Heat dome made British Columbians more anxious. Could prescribing nature help?
A new study co-authored by UBC researchers has found that the 2021 Western North America heat dome increased climate change anxiety among British Columbians.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Squamish Chief, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, New Westminster Record, Tri-City News, Castanet
Why we are living in an era of unnatural selection
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments about the accelerated evolution of species.
BBC
Climate Change Panel: Should the province consider nuclear energy and renewable natural gas to reach climate goals?
Dr. Melissa Lem, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, discussed the ethics behind the B.C government’s goal to tackle climate change by curbing our carbon footprint with electricity.
CBC Early Edition
Could nuclear power help B.C. reach its climate change goals? SFU research makes the case
Dr. M.V. Ramana, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, says nuclear power is simply too expensive to be an effective solution to B.C.’s climate problems.
Global
Food prices climbed during the second year of the pandemic -- and climate disasters contributed
Dr. Sean Smukler, a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, spoke about the impact of climate change on food production.
CTV
Some B.C. patients, physicians argue virtual doctors’ appointments don’t work for everyone
UBC nursing professors Dr. Leanne Currie and Dr. Kathy Rush commented on virtual medical appointments.
Globe and Mail
Nine new coronaviruses found by UBC-led research team
Dr. Artem Babaian, a former UBC postdoctoral research fellow in medical genetics, led an international research team in re-analyzing all public RNA sequencing data and discovered nine new species of coronavirus and 132,000 RNA viruses.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Squamish Chief, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, New Westminster Record, Tri-City News, Castanet
50 years ago, 'Zoom' spoke to children about their real lives
NPR highlighted an online exhibit on children’s television series ZOOM, which was curated by UBC history professor Dr. Leslie Paris.
NPR