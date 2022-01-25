UBC In The News
Scientists discover how whales eat without choking on water
UBC research discovered a new anatomical structure that allows lunge-feeding whales to take in massive amounts of water without choking. Study author Dr. Kelsey Gil in UBC’s department of zoology was quoted.
Scientists surveyed people about space. The comments are out of this world
Vice highlighted a survey conducted by Dr. Michael Byers, a professor and Canada Research Chair in global politics and international law, and Dr. Aaron Boley, a professor and Canada Research Chair in planetary astronomy, that aimed to get a sense of how people feel about the outer space.
Words meaning 'rough' feature trill sound in languages round the globe
The team of researchers from UBC, the University of Birmingham and Radboud University found that in languages around the world, words describing “rough” are very likely to feature a “trilled r” sound, a pattern that stretches back over 6,000 years,
Awareness of rebate didn't shift Canadians' impression of carbon tax, especially in Ontario: poll
UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison was quoted about a survey she co-authored on the impacts of carbon tax rebate programs on public support for carbon pricing.
Cannabis-impaired driving more than doubled since legalization, UBC study finds
Media highlighted a study of injured motorists led by Dr. Jeffrey Brubacher, a professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, that suggests cannabis-impaired driving in B.C. has more than doubled since the drug was recreationally legalized in 2018.
Could artificial intelligence help people survive one of the world's deadliest diseases?
Dr. Bob Hancock, a professor in UBC’s department of microbiology and immunology, discussed diagnosing sepsis. The article mentioned his research that developed two diagnostic tests, one which can predict the severity of disease and another that spots the type of sepsis a patient has.
Research promising, but stem-cell diabetes cure a distant goal
UBC medicine researchers and their colleagues recently announced the results of a phase 1 and 2 clinical trial that showed a stem-cell-based treatment delivered through an implantable device can produce insulin in the human body.
U.S. corn production is booming—but not for the reasons scientists hoped
Dr. Claire Kremen, a professor in UBC’s department of zoology and the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, gave comments about increasing crop yields to tackle the challenge of feeding a growing population.
Rio Tinto to push ahead with Mongolian copper project
Dr. Julian Dierkes, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, commented on the expansion of the Mongolian copper project.
Teachers say social media is ‘hurting’ students — but their jobs have also gotten harder
Natasha Parent, a PhD student at UBC’s faculty of education, commented on the impact of social media use on youth mental health.
Higher wages add up to more than higher inflation in B.C.
Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, discussed rising wages in Canada.
'It’s not our fault', City of Prince George embraces humour for public messaging
Prince George Post spoke to UBC sociology professor Dr. David Tindall about humorous social media use for public communications.
Omicron’s radical evolution
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto commented on a study that analyzed COVID-19 mutations.
UBC scientists reveal world’s first molecular-level analysis of Omicron variant’s spike protein
Dr. Sriram Subramaniam, a professor in the UBC faculty of medicine’s department of biochemistry and molecular biology, and his team conducted a molecular-level structural analysis of the Omicron variant spike protein.
Wastewater surveillance now critical to detecting COVID-19 in B.C. as few eligible for tests
Metro Vancouver has been working with UBC and the B.C. Centre for Disease Control to track the coronavirus, which is expelled in stool by roughly half the people who get infected. Dr. Natalie Prystajecky, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of pathology and laboratory medicine, was quoted.
COVID-19: B.C. health care needs to be 'reimagined' as pandemic hits two-year mark, experts say
Dr. Srinivas Murthy, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, says the pandemic has illustrated that B.C.’s health care system needs to be “reimagined” in a way that gives the public confidence that it will have the surge capacity to handle problems in the future.
B.C. public health officials made an 'error' communicating COVID rules. An expert weighs in.
Dr. Brian Conway, a professor in UBC’s department of pharmacology and therapeutics, spoke about the need for health officials to explain the evolution of COVID-19 guidance in a way that everyone can understand.
B.C. changes its COVID-19 isolation requirements
Dr. Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, commented on B.C.’s decision to end minimum isolation requirements for people who have been in close contact with COVID-19 cases.
Lessons learned from a 3-legged rescue mutt
Dr. John-Tyler Binfet, a professor in UBCO’s school of education and director of the Building Academic Retention Through K-9s program, shared lessons learned from a rehabilitated street dog on the importance of leading with confidence and forging ahead despite our hurdles.
An extremely rare, 400-year old book of Shakespeare plays is on display in Vancouver
An extremely rare first edition of William Shakespeare’s Comedies Histories and Tragedies, published seven years after his death in 1623, has been acquired by UBC. Katherine Kalsbeek, head of rare books and special collections at UBC Library, and English professor Dr. Gregory Mackie were quoted.
UBCO prof and Okanagan Nation knowledge keeper elected to Royal Society of Canada
UBCO professor of Indigenous studies Dr. Jeannette Armstrong has been elected to the Royal Society of Canada.
