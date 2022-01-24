Climate change could shift 45 per cent of fish stock to new economic waters by 2100, Canadian study finds

UBC research looked at the effect of climate change on the distribution of shared fish stock. Study authors Dr. Juliano Palacios-Abrantes, who conducted the research during his time at UBC, and Dr. Gabriel Reygondeau, a research associate at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, were quoted.

CTV, Radio-Canada