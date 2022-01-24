UBC In The News
Scientists finally discovered how whales eat without drowning
UBC research discovered a new anatomical structure that allows lunge-feeding whales to take in massive amounts of water without choking. Study authors Dr. Kelsey Gil and Dr. Robert Shadwick in the UBC department of zoology were interviewed.
Inverse, Popular Science, Cosmos Magazine, CBC Quirks & Quarks, Radio-Canada, CTV, Cortes Currents
Sunflowers' invisible colours are revealed
A UBC study looked at the dual adaptive role of the ultraviolet bullseye patterns found on sunflowers. Study authors Dr. Marco Todesco and Dr. Loren Rieseberg in the department of botany and the biodiversity research centre, were interviewed.
Daily Mail, CKNW Mornings with Simi
Climate change could shift 45 per cent of fish stock to new economic waters by 2100, Canadian study finds
UBC research looked at the effect of climate change on the distribution of shared fish stock. Study authors Dr. Juliano Palacios-Abrantes, who conducted the research during his time at UBC, and Dr. Gabriel Reygondeau, a research associate at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, were quoted.
CTV, Radio-Canada
Mend the Gap
UBC researchers are leading the charge on a $24-million project called Mend the Gap, a new approach to spinal cord regeneration. Co-principal investigators Dr. Karen Cheung and Dr. Dena Shahriari in UBC’s department of orthopaedics and school of biomedical engineering, were interviewed.
Fairchild TV
Marijuana is a risky choice for drivers
Times Colonist highlighted a UBC study which found that since the use of cannabis was legalized in 2018, the number of drivers injured while testing positive for the drug has more than doubled.
Times Colonist
A chance for a democratic revival
Dr. Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, discussed what media will look like in the next 15 years.
Politico
US’ lack of space cooperation with China is dangerous and counterproductive
Dr. Aaron Boley, a professor at UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, was quoted about the risk of accidents and collisions with space debris.
South China Morning Post
Experts say disasters, extreme weather underscore need for climate resilient agriculture in B.C.
Dr. Sean Smukler, a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, says we should have started building the infrastructure for climate-resilient farms by now.
The Canadian Press via CBC, CTV, The Star, Regina Leader-Post, Vancouver Sun, The Province, North Shore News, Pique Newsmagazine, Richmond News, Tri-City News, North Delta Reporter, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, CHEK News, Kelowna Capital News, Kelowna Now, Castanet, Yahoo
How the study of epigenetics could help reverse skin aging
Dr. Monica Li, a clinical instructor at UBC’s department of dermatology and skin science, discussed epigenetics and how genes are expressed in the skin.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
How greens are killing the B.C. forest sector
Dr. John Innes, dean of forestry at UBC, was quoted about the old-growth forests left in B.C.
Financial Post
Climate change is pushing Greenland over the edge
Dr. Anais Orsi, a polar climate scientist in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, commented on summer warming and a study that examined the ice core in Greenland.
Hakai Magazine
Coronavirus: the Omicron variant is less severe but it’s not ‘nature’s vaccine’
Dr. Michael Curry, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, commented on what a mild infection means for emergency physicians.
South China Morning Post
Goggles or face shields not needed for most people to prevent COVID-19, experts say
UBC nursing professor Dr. Sabrina Wong and ophthalmology professor Dr. Kevin Gregory-Evans gave comments about catching COVID-19 through the eyes.
Globe and Mail
Advocates and researchers say people with disabilities are left out of B.C. COVID strategy
UBC nursing professor Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch spoke about the impact of the pandemic on people with disabilities.
Capital Daily
Vancouver biomedical engineering shines bright
UBC biomedical engineer Dr. Peter Zandstra discussed how his research has helped find cures for debilitating chronic diseases and contributed to the life sciences and biomedical community in Vancouver and B.C.
Conversations That Matter, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province