UBC In The News
New statistical tool could improve killer whale conservation
A study by UBC researchers at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and the department of statistics has taken us a step closer to understanding the behaviours of northern resident killer whales by improving statistical tools for identifying animal behaviours that can’t be observed directly.
Earth.com
'Invisible' colors in sunflowers do more than just attract bees
A UBC study looked at the dual adaptive role of the ultraviolet bullseye patterns found on sunflowers. Lead author Dr. Marco Todesco, a research associate at UBC’s biodiversity research centre and department of botany, was quoted.
Earth.com
The oceans are warming at an unprecedented rate
Dr. Gabriel Reygondeau, a research associate at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, was quoted about a study he co-authored that showed the year 2021 was the warmest ever recorded in the oceans.
Radio Canada
Why are babies in Canada getting smaller? Several factors may play a role, report says
CTV highlighted a UBC report that looked at the decrease in fetal size and the rise in small-for-gestational-age births in Canada. Study author Shiraz El Adam at the school of population and public health was interviewed.
CTV
Are fish on the move due to climate change?
Dr. Juliano Palacios-Abrantes discussed his study that looked at the effect of climate change on the distribution of shared fish stock. He conducted the research during his time at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries.
CKNW Mike Smyth Show, Glacier Media via North Shore News, Burnaby Now, New Westminster Record, Delta Optimist
Consumer goods prices forecast to keep rising in 2022
Business in Vancouver mentioned the new Canada’s Food Price Report, co-produced by UBC. Report contributor Dr. James Vercammen, a professor in UBC’s faculty of land and food systems and Sauder School of Business, was quoted.
Business in Vancouver via North Shore News, Squamish Chief, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, New Westminster Record, Pique Newsmagazine
Halting progress and happy accidents: how mRNA vaccines were made
The New York Times featured Dr. Pieter Cullis, a UBC professor of biochemistry and molecular biology, who helped lead the development of mRNA vaccines.
New York Times (subscription)
Investing in humanities, social sciences is key to post-pandemic recovery
Prof. Santa Ono, UBC president and vice-chancellor, says we need the liberal arts and humanities to help make sense of our world as we grapple with issues like climate change, hatred and prejudice, economic inequality and runaway technological change.
University Affairs