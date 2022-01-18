UBC In The News

How to live longer: The activity shown to alter brain chemistry and guard ageing synapses

Dr. William Honer, a professor and head of UBC’s department of psychiatry, was quoted about his study that found elderly people who remain physically active produce a class of proteins that wards against cognitive decline.
Cannabis found in twice as many injured drivers since legalization: B.C. study

A new study led by Dr. Jeffrey Brubacher, a professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, suggests that cannabis is being detected in twice as many injured drivers since its 2018 legalization.
‘Most livable city?’ A 30-year gap in life expectancy exists within Vancouver

Jessica Yu, a doctoral candidate at UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke about her project that examined two disparities at the neighbourhood level in Metro Vancouver: gaps in life expectancies, and where common causes of death cluster.
Could B.C. ever experience an underwater volcano eruption like the one in Tonga?

Brett Gilley, a professor of teaching in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, says tsunami picks up speed and crosses the Pacific Ocean in as little as 14 hours. He advised B.C. residents to heed the government’s warning to stay away from the beaches and to make this news a reminder to be prepared for emergencies.
Internationally educated nurses sidelined as B.C. hospitals face staff shortages

Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc, director and professor at UBC’s school of nursing, discussed nurse staffing issues.
Nursing schools come under strain as pandemic wears on

Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc, director and professor at UBC’s school of nursing, was quoted about the increased demand from prospective students for UBC’s nursing program and greater awareness of the expertise that’s required.
What Canada’s special access program means for patients and doctors

Dr. Evan Wood, a professor of medicine at UBC, discussed MDMA and the importance of assessing psychedelic substances individually.
B.C. fitness industry expresses frustration over provincial health orders

Dr. Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke about why there are reasons to be concerned about COVID-19 transmission in gyms.
Reality check: Could mail from Canada to China spread Omicron?

Dr. Horacio Bach, a clinical professor of infectious diseases at UBC’s faculty of medicine, says while Omicron is more transmissible, it is spreading in the same way as previous variants — namely, from person to person.
Canadian universities have weathered the COVID-19 pandemic without impact on enrolment or achievement 

UBC education professor Dr. Michelle Stack gave comments about the impact of the pandemic on Canadian universities’ grading practices.
B.C. mental health expert offers tips for dealing with seasonal blues on Blue Monday

Black Press Media mentioned a research collaboration between UBC and the CMHA that found significant mental health deterioration in the province’s school-aged children and adults due to the pandemic.
Why small shops along Broadway are getting fried

Patrick Condon, a professor at the school of architecture and landscape architecture in UBC’s faculty of applied science, wrote an opinion piece on the effect of the new Broadway subway on commercial services and affordable housing.
Canada chooses oil companies over Indigenous peoples

Margot Young, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, says governments are choosing which law to uphold, prioritizing the law that protects oil and gas corporations, rather than the law that protects the rights of Indigenous peoples.
Conversations about consent need to start early, and parents need to get comfortable with it

Dr. Joanna Cheek, a clinical professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, says to protect our children, we must shift our collective culture away from a silent complacency around interpersonal trauma and towards intentionally working to prevent it.
Vancouver Art Gallery displays rare Shakespeare First Folio

A rare first edition of William Shakespeare’s Comedies Histories and Tragedies is now in the collections of the UBC Library. The folio will be exhibited at the Vancouver Art Gallery until March 2022.
