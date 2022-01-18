UBC In The News
How to live longer: The activity shown to alter brain chemistry and guard ageing synapses
Dr. William Honer, a professor and head of UBC’s department of psychiatry, was quoted about his study that found elderly people who remain physically active produce a class of proteins that wards against cognitive decline.
Daily Express
Cannabis found in twice as many injured drivers since legalization: B.C. study
A new study led by Dr. Jeffrey Brubacher, a professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, suggests that cannabis is being detected in twice as many injured drivers since its 2018 legalization.
CTV, AM 1150, iNFO News, Castanet, HealthDay via U.S. News & World Report, Times of India
‘Most livable city?’ A 30-year gap in life expectancy exists within Vancouver
Jessica Yu, a doctoral candidate at UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke about her project that examined two disparities at the neighbourhood level in Metro Vancouver: gaps in life expectancies, and where common causes of death cluster.
The Tyee
Could B.C. ever experience an underwater volcano eruption like the one in Tonga?
Brett Gilley, a professor of teaching in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, says tsunami picks up speed and crosses the Pacific Ocean in as little as 14 hours. He advised B.C. residents to heed the government’s warning to stay away from the beaches and to make this news a reminder to be prepared for emergencies.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Internationally educated nurses sidelined as B.C. hospitals face staff shortages
Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc, director and professor at UBC’s school of nursing, discussed nurse staffing issues.
CityNews
Nursing schools come under strain as pandemic wears on
Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc, director and professor at UBC’s school of nursing, was quoted about the increased demand from prospective students for UBC’s nursing program and greater awareness of the expertise that’s required.
University Affairs
What Canada’s special access program means for patients and doctors
Dr. Evan Wood, a professor of medicine at UBC, discussed MDMA and the importance of assessing psychedelic substances individually.
GrowthOp
Reality check: Could mail from Canada to China spread Omicron?
Dr. Horacio Bach, a clinical professor of infectious diseases at UBC’s faculty of medicine, says while Omicron is more transmissible, it is spreading in the same way as previous variants — namely, from person to person.
Global
Canadian universities have weathered the COVID-19 pandemic without impact on enrolment or achievement
UBC education professor Dr. Michelle Stack gave comments about the impact of the pandemic on Canadian universities’ grading practices.
Globe and Mail
B.C. mental health expert offers tips for dealing with seasonal blues on Blue Monday
Black Press Media mentioned a research collaboration between UBC and the CMHA that found significant mental health deterioration in the province’s school-aged children and adults due to the pandemic.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, North Delta Reporter, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
Why small shops along Broadway are getting fried
Patrick Condon, a professor at the school of architecture and landscape architecture in UBC’s faculty of applied science, wrote an opinion piece on the effect of the new Broadway subway on commercial services and affordable housing.
The Tyee
Canada chooses oil companies over Indigenous peoples
Margot Young, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, says governments are choosing which law to uphold, prioritizing the law that protects oil and gas corporations, rather than the law that protects the rights of Indigenous peoples.
Georgia Straight, Good Men Project
Conversations about consent need to start early, and parents need to get comfortable with it
Dr. Joanna Cheek, a clinical professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, says to protect our children, we must shift our collective culture away from a silent complacency around interpersonal trauma and towards intentionally working to prevent it.
The Conversation
Vancouver Art Gallery displays rare Shakespeare First Folio
A rare first edition of William Shakespeare’s Comedies Histories and Tragedies is now in the collections of the UBC Library. The folio will be exhibited at the Vancouver Art Gallery until March 2022.
Global News Hour at 6