UBC In The News
‘Arbitrary’ cutoffs of THC levels make it difficult to measure impaired driving
Media highlighted a study led by Dr. Jeffrey Brubacher, a professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, that looked at the effect of cannabis legalization in Canada on the prevalence of injured drivers testing positive for THC.
NBC, HealthDay, WebMD, MedPage Today, Index-Journal, The Province, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Squamish Chief, Pique Newsmagazine, Burnaby Now, New Westminster Record, Times Colonist
UBC leading the way in spinal cord injury research
Dr. Dena Shahriari, a professor in UBC’s department of orthopedics and the school of biomedical engineering, discussed a new project developing treatments for spinal cord injury.
CKNW Mornings with Simi
Bighorn sheep deaths in Radium Hot Springs raise concerns about traffic in the area
UBCO wildlife scientist Dr. Clayton Lamb gave comments about the Kootenay bighorn sheep population and the numbers of bighorn sheep hit by traffic collisions in Radium.
CBC
Naomi Klein on 'Don’t Look Up'
Naomi Klein, a professor of climate justice in UBC’s department of geography, discussed the film Don’t Look Up, and how present-day elites are failing to address the climate crisis and the future of the climate justice movement.
Intercepted
What's the difference between KN95 and KF94 masks?
Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on the efficiency of different masks and said the critical aspect is which provides a better seal around the nose and mouth.
CTV
B.C. emergency services face rising COVID-19 cases, but many refuse to share data
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto spoke about the rate of COVID-19 infection and hospitalization in B.C., and understanding how and when the biggest wave of COVID-19 cases is going to hit the province.
Business in Vancouver, CityNews
UBC is committed to pursuing an ambitious climate action agenda
Prof. Santa Ono, UBC president and vice-chancellor, discussed the university’s commitment to addressing the climate crisis.
Business in Vancouver
Mandatory vaccination would cross a red line
Dr. Brian Bird, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, wrote an opinion piece on why mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 should be rejected in Canada.
Montreal Gazette
COVID-19: UBC pushes return to in-person learning for most students to Feb. 7
UBC has made the decision to continue to deliver the majority of programs online until February 7.
Global, CTV, Daily Hive
Q&A: UBC stats prof ponders puzzling past and present
Dr. Jonathan Berkowitz, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, discussed his book The Whirl of Words, which offers insight into wordplay puzzles and our beneficial relationship with them.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Calgary Herald