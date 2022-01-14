UBC experts on Black Excellence Day

The B.C. government has proclaimed Black Excellence Day for the first time in the province. UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. Sara Ghebremusse (she/her)
Assistant Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Tel: 604-827-3929
Email: ghebremusse@allard.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Anti-racism initiatives in law and legal education, anti-Black racism in post-secondary and legal education
*Unavailable after 2:30 p.m. on Jan 14
Prof. Annette Henry
Professor, Faculty of Education and Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice
Tel: 604-366-6008
Email: anette.henry@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Race, equity and diversity, multicultural education
*Available between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Jan 14
Dr. Ismaël Traoré (he/him)
UBC Director of Faculty Equity; co-Chair, Multicultural Advisory Council for the Province of BC
Email: Ismael.traore@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Anti-racism in education
*Unavailable from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Prof. Handel Wright
Senior Advisor to the President on Anti-racism and Inclusive Excellence; Director, Centre for Culture, Identity and Education; Professor, Department of Educational Studies
Telephone: 778-997-1759
Email: handel.wright@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Black identity and belonging, Canadian and US multiculturalism, anti-racism and critical race