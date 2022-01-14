Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Black Excellence Day Media Advisories

The B.C. government has proclaimed Black Excellence Day for the first time in the province. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Sara Ghebremusse (she/her)

Assistant Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Tel: 604-827-3929

Email: ghebremusse@allard.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Anti-racism initiatives in law and legal education, anti-Black racism in post-secondary and legal education

*Unavailable after 2:30 p.m. on Jan 14

Prof. Annette Henry

Professor, Faculty of Education and Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice

Tel: 604-366-6008

Email: anette.henry@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Race, equity and diversity, multicultural education

*Available between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Jan 14

Dr. Ismaël Traoré (he/him)

UBC Director of Faculty Equity; co-Chair, Multicultural Advisory Council for the Province of BC

Email: Ismael.traore@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Anti-racism in education

*Unavailable from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Prof. Handel Wright

Senior Advisor to the President on Anti-racism and Inclusive Excellence; Director, Centre for Culture, Identity and Education; Professor, Department of Educational Studies

Telephone: 778-997-1759

Email: handel.wright@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English