UBC In The News
Scientists create the first stretchable and washable battery
UBC researchers have created a battery that is both flexible and washable. Dr. Ngoc Tan Nguyen, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s faculty of applied science, and Dr. John Madden, director of UBC’s Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Lab, were quoted.
Designboom
Belt and road lifts profile of rail transport, study finds
A study co-led by Dr. Anming Zhang, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, examined how sea and rail transports affected one another and how they benefited companies making use of it.
Asia Financial
UBC researchers look at 'gel' biomaterials to help treat spinal cord injuries
UBC’s Mend the Gap team led by Dr. John Madden, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at the faculty of applied science, is leading an international effort to develop a new way to treat spinal cord injuries which they hope will lead to increased motor function and a better quality of life for patients. Dr. Brian Kwon, a professor of orthopaedics at the faculty of medicine, and Dr. Wolfram Tetzlaff, a professor of surgery and zoology, were quoted.
CTV, Vancouver Sun, The Province
Chronic pain sufferers need more support to avoid injection drug use, study shows
Glacier Media highlighted a study that looked at the link between long-term prescription opioid treatment for non-cancer pain and the initiation of injection drug use among individuals without a history of substance use. Senior author Dr. Roy Purssell, a professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, was quoted.
Glacier Media via North Shore News, Pique Newsmagazine, New Westminster Record, Tri-City News, Richmond News, Times Colonist
How much money can be made from plant-based and lab-grown meat? B.C. entrepreneurs are raising the steaks
BC Business mentioned that UBC’s faculty of land and food systems will assist in research on Wagyu-style beef alternatives.
BC Business
No longer a sure thing: Records show how N.B. investigation into mystery illness changed over time
Dr. Neil Cashman, a neurology professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, was quoted in an article about the investigation into a cluster of cases of an unknown neurological disease identified in New Brunswick.
CBC
Efforts to shore up B.C. flood protection ahead of heavy rainfall
UBC forestry professor Dr. John Richardson says as the climate is changing faster than our infrastructure in most cases, we need to be thinking about what those changes look like and be ready for things to become extreme.
CBC National (1:26 mark)
Climate Panel: gas prices in a time of climate emergency
Dr. Melissa Lem, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, discussed high gas prices driven by climate change and the City of Vancouver’s new single-use items fee.
CBC Early Edition
Experts hope COVID-19 will evolve to be more like the common cold
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto says the Omicron wave is so spectacularly fast and it is redefining what we call strong selections.
NPR
At the University of British Columbia, we are committed to doing our part to address the climate crisis
Prof. Santa Ono, UBC president and vice-chancellor, discussed UBC’s commitment to addressing the climate crisis.
Georgia Straight
Climate negotiations take tentative steps to phase out fossil fuel production
Dr. Philippe Le Billon, a professor at the school of public policy and global affairs and the department of geography, co-wrote an article about phasing out fossil fuel production.
Policy Options
It’s not necessary to trash the environment to extract metals needed for renewable energy
Mining engineering professors Dr. W. Scott Dunbar, Dr. Davide Elmo and Dr. John Steen at UBC’s faculty of applied science discussed changing mining technology to reduce its footprint.
The Conversation via National Post
UBC acquires rare collection of 1st edition Shakespeare plays
An extremely rare first edition of William Shakespeare’s Comedies Histories and Tragedies, published seven years after his death in 1623, has been acquired by UBC. Katherine Kalsbeek, head of rare books and special collections at UBC Library, and English professor Dr. Gregory Mackie were interviewed.
CBC, CBC On The Coast, CKNW Jill Bennett Show, Globe and Mail, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Georgia Straight, Art Newspaper, The Canadian Press via Global, CTV, The Star, Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Pique Newsmagazine, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, New Westminster Record, Tri-City News
YMCA of Okanagan program offers aging adults active living program
YMCA of Okanagan is offering a three-month, choice-based physical activity program, drawing on research from the Active Aging Research Team at UBC’s faculty of medicine.
Kelowna Capital News