UBC researchers look at 'gel' biomaterials to help treat spinal cord injuries

UBC’s Mend the Gap team led by Dr. John Madden, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at the faculty of applied science, is leading an international effort to develop a new way to treat spinal cord injuries which they hope will lead to increased motor function and a better quality of life for patients. Dr. Brian Kwon, a professor of orthopaedics at the faculty of medicine, and Dr. Wolfram Tetzlaff, a professor of surgery and zoology, were quoted.

