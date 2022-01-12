UBC In The News
Artificial intelligence used to detect sepsis quicker, 'dramatically' reducing risk of death: B.C. research
Dr. Bob Hancock, a UBC Killam professor in the department of microbiology and immunology, discussed using machine learning and AI to rapidly detect sepsis, cutting the risk of death dramatically. CTV, CKNW Jill Bennett Show
Nike accuses Lululemon of patent infringement as at-home fitness competition heats up
Dr. Steven Minns, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about the lawsuit between Nike and Lululemon.
The Canadian Press via The Star, Winnipeg Free Press, Vancouver is Awesome, Delta Optimist, Pique Newsmagazine, Prince George Citizen, MSN
Whale sightings in Salish Sea up as humpbacks, Bigg’s killer whales return
Dr. Andrew Trites, director of the Marine Mammal Research Unit at UBC, was quoted about why the increase in Biggs Killer whales and Humpback whales sightings is a positive sign that their food supply is very healthy.
CHEK News
Are vaccinated people getting hospitalized with Omicron? Your COVID-19 questions answered
CBC asked Dr. Anthony Fong, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, about vaccine passports and proving COVID-19 status to an employer without a test.
CBC
Reality check: What is ‘flurona’ and can you tell if you have it?
Dr. Michael Curry, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, gave comments about flurona, a co-infection when a person catches the influenza virus and the coronavirus simultaneously.
Global
Quebec wants to tax people unvaccinated against COVID-19. Can the province do that?
Dr. David Duff, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, and Dr. Devon Greyson, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on Quebec’s health tax on unvaccinated Canadians.
Global
Vancouver area leading B.C. in child and youth vaccinations
Dr. Ran Goldman, a pediatrics professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, was quoted about the importance of getting credible information about children and youth vaccinations to families to help weed through misinformation. The article also mentioned a UBC study that found roughly 60 per cent of parents intend to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19.
CTV
Take a bite out of Blue Monday with healthy and nutritious eating ideas
Toronto Sun mentioned research by UBC and the Canadian Mental Health Association that showed the pandemic has led to significant mental health challenges for many Canadians.
Toronto Sun
Milk without the cow: Cellular agriculture could be the future of farming, but dairy farmers need help
Sarah-Louise Ruder, a PhD Student at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability at UBC, co-wrote an article about her study that looked at the impacts cellular agriculture might have on the dairy system.
The Conversation
It’s not necessary to trash the environment to extract metals needed for renewable energy
Mining engineering professors Dr. W. Scott Dunbar, Dr. Davide Elmo and Dr. John Steen at UBC’s faculty of applied science discussed changing mining technology to reduce its footprint.
The Conversation via Yahoo