Brain tissue study sheds light on how exercise can fight dementia
Dr. William Honer, a professor and head of UBC’s department of psychiatry, was quoted about his study that found the link between physical activity and brain tissue synaptic integrity markers in older adults.
New Atlas
Respiratory stress is linked to the sexual maturation of fish
Researchers from UBC and the Chinese Academy of Sciences looked at the link between oxygen consumption and maturation in marine and freshwater fish. Senior author Dr. Daniel Pauly, principal investigator of UBC’s Sea Around Us initiative at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, was quoted.
Earth.com
This AI software nearly predicted Omicron’s tricky structure
Wired highlighted the molecular-level structural analysis of the Omicron variant spike protein by a team led by Dr. Sriram Subramaniam, a professor in UBC faculty of medicine’s department of biochemistry and molecular biology.
Wired
How can in-person classes return more safely? Experts share 3 shorter-term measures
Dr. Anna Wolak, a UBC clinical professor of family medicine, was quoted about the need to connect students, teachers and school staffers with N95 or KN95 masks on a widespread basis.
CBC
Omicron's spread may boost collective immunity, but at what cost?
Dr. Srinivas Murthy, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, says if the massive spike in infections does mark the coronavirus’s shift toward endemicity, Canada will have to decide what constitutes an acceptable level of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths in the long term.
CBC
B.C. public health believes Omicron could sign end of pandemic
Dr. Tom Koch, an adjunct professor of medical geography at UBC, and mathematics professor Dr. Daniel Coombs commented on whether Omicron could be good to create collective immunity and help put an end to this pandemic.
Radio Canada
4th COVID-19 vaccine dose: What’s the science behind another booster?
Dr. Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, says the purpose of giving a booster is to raise the level of neutralizing antibodies from a vaccine, especially in individuals who have difficulty producing antibodies due to a weakened immune system.
Global
Respirator masks are best against Omicron, but are there other options?
Dr. Michael Curry, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, discussed the use of respirator masks and the best practices.
CTV
COVID-19: Nearly half of five- to 11-year-olds haven't been registered in B.C. for vaccine appointments
Dr. Ran Goldman, a pediatrics professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, commented on how it isn’t an easy task tackling parents’ concerns when it comes to vaccines for their children.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
‘Don’t plan it, just go!’: how to be spontaneous – and grab some unexpected fun
The Guardian mentioned UBC philosophy professor Dr. Edward Slingerland’s book on the power of spontaneity.
The Guardian
New West event spotlights Fraser River biodiversity
Fraser River Discovery Centre will be featuring Dr. Eric Taylor, a professor in UBC’s department of zoology and director of the fish collection at the Beaty Biodiversity Museum, at the inaugural Faces of the Fraser event.
New Westminster Record