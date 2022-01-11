Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Quebec ‘anti-vaxx’ tax Media Advisories

The Quebec government has announced that it will apply a significant financial penalty for residents who refuse to get vaccinated. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. David Duff

Peter A. Allard School of Law

Email: duff@allard.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Tax law and policy

*unavailable between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday

Dr. Devon Greyson

School of Population and Public Health

Email: devon.greyson@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Vaccine hesitancy and uptake, school vaccine mandates, policies to encourage vaccination, vaccination during pregnancy

*unavailable Thursday afternoon or Friday before 10 a.m.

Dr. Judy Illes

Professor of Neurology and Canada Research Chair in Neuroethics, Division of Neurology

Tel: 604-822-0746

Email:

