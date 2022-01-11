Vaccine hesitancy

Credit: Steven Cornfield/Unsplash

UBC experts on Quebec ‘anti-vaxx’ tax

Media Advisories

Jan 11, 2022    |   For more information, contact Erik Rolfsen

The Quebec government has announced that it will apply a significant financial penalty for residents who refuse to get vaccinated. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. David Duff
Peter A. Allard School of Law
Email: duff@allard.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Tax law and policy

*unavailable between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday

Dr. Devon Greyson
School of Population and Public Health
Email: devon.greyson@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Vaccine hesitancy and uptake, school vaccine mandates, policies to encourage vaccination, vaccination during pregnancy

*unavailable Thursday afternoon or Friday before 10 a.m.

Dr. Judy Illes
Professor of Neurology and Canada Research Chair in Neuroethics, Division of Neurology
Tel: 604-822-0746
Email: 
Interview language(s): English

  • Bioethics

Find other stories about: ,

Contact

Erik Rolfsen
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-2644
Cel: 604-209-3048
Email: erik.rolfsen@ubc.ca