UBC experts on Quebec ‘anti-vaxx’ tax

The Quebec government has announced that it will apply a significant financial penalty for residents who refuse to get vaccinated. UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. David Duff
Peter A. Allard School of Law
Email: duff@allard.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Tax law and policy
Dr. Devon Greyson
School of Population and Public Health
Email: devon.greyson@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Vaccine hesitancy and uptake, school vaccine mandates, policies to encourage vaccination, vaccination during pregnancy
Dr. Judy Illes
Professor of Neurology and Canada Research Chair in Neuroethics, Division of Neurology
Tel: 604-822-0746
Email: jilles@mail.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Bioethics