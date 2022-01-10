UBC In The News
Alcohol should have cancer warning labels, say doctors and researchers pushing to raise awareness of risk
Dr. Eric Yoshida, a professor of gastroenterology at UBC’s faculty of medicine, discussed the devastating impact of alcohol and liver disease among young people and called for product warning labels to raise awareness and deter alcohol misuse.
CBC
Why does smoke disperse but clouds seem to stick together?
UBC chemistry professor Dr. Nadine Borduas-Dedekind explained the difference between clouds and smoke.
CBC Quirks and Quarks
U.S. study offers reassurance on COVID-19 shots, menstrual cycles
Dr. Deborah Money, a UBC professor in the faculty of medicine’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, commented on a study that tracked the effect of COVID-19 vaccination on menstrual cycles.
Associated Press via CBC
When will the Omicron wave end? Data suggests it could be soon, but experts are wary
Dr. Tom Koch, an adjunct professor of medical geography at UBC, was quoted about how COVID-19’s three distinct waves have targeted the most susceptible populations available to the virus at a given time.
Global
Pregnancy & COVID-19
Dr. Deborah Money, a UBC professor in the faculty of medicine’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, discussed the preliminary results of her new study on the impact of COVID-19 on pregnancy.
Global News Morning Montreal
COVID-19 in B.C.: How to track cases in the Omicron wave
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments about the active number of COVID-19 cases in B.C.
CTV
As calls for better masking practices increase, provinces are divided over the use of N95s
Dr. Steven Rogak, a UBC professor of mechanical engineering, discussed the fit and function of N95 masks and other respirators.
Globe and Mail, Burnaby Beacon
COVID-19: B.C.'s pandemic visiting restrictions deny couple of 63 years a birthday visit
Dr. Roger Wong, a clinical professor of geriatric medicine at UBC’s faculty of medicine, commented on B.C.’s visitor restrictions in long-term care homes.
Times Colonist via Vancouver Sun, The Province
B.C. ICU units projected to be overwhelmed in coming weeks, says independent modelling group
UBC mathematics professor Dr. Eric Cytrynbaum and evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto were quoted about the hospital surge in B.C. and said that demand on hospitals will be extreme through the coming month.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Squamish Chief, Pique Newsmagazine, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, Tri-City News, Castanet
B.C. should reverse misguided COVID-19 policies for long-term care homes
Dr. Roger Wong, vice-dean of education in the faculty of medicine and clinical professor of geriatric medicine at UBC, wrote an opinion piece on COVID-19 policies for long-term care homes amid the Omicron wave.
Globe and Mail
It’s not necessary to trash the environment to extract metals needed for renewable energy
Mining engineering professors Dr. W. Scott Dunbar, Dr. Davide Elmo and Dr. John Steen at UBC’s faculty of applied science discussed changing mining technology to reduce its footprint.
The Conversation
How the COVID-19 pandemic has affected abortion care in Canada
UBC PhD candidate Kate Wahl and postdoctoral fellow Dr. Madeleine Ennis at the faculty of medicine wrote about how the pandemic has become a catalyst for more accessible ways to deliver abortion care.
The Conversation via National Post
Holiday romantic comedies and their borderline illegal behaviours
Maira Hassan, a PhD candidate at Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, discussed the problems of holiday romantic comedies.
The Conversation via Ottawa Citizen, Regina Leader-Post, The Province, North Shore News, Pique Newsmagazine, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Tri-City News, Newshub
Five years after finishing my MBA, was it worth it?
UBC Sauder graduate Aubrey Chapnick discussed the value of the master of business administration degree and shared her experience.
Globe and Mail