UBC In The News
Report says tax on $1M+ homes could be key to making housing more affordable
Media highlighted a report by Dr. Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and founder of advocacy group Generation Squeeze, that suggests an annual surtax on houses valued at over $1 million could help reduce housing inequality and cool housing markets.
CTV, Sing Tao Daily, The Star, Yahoo, The Canadian Press via CP24, Global, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Delta Optimist, Tri-City News, CHEK News, CKPG News, Victoria Now, Kelowna Now, Prince George Now, Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Squamish Chief, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Pique Newsmagazine
Overfishing fuels South China Sea tensions, risks armed conflict, researcher says
Dr. Rashid Sumaila, a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and the school of public policy and global affairs at UBC, gave comments about the disputes between countries sharing the South China Sea. The article also mentioned his report that examined the impacts of climate change and overfishing in the region’s oceans.
Radio Free Asia
Why settling Wet'suwet'en rights and title will take time and patience
Dr. Gordon Christie, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, says recognizing Indigenous rights is a relatively new step for the Crown.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Robo-dogs and therapy bots: Artificial intelligence goes cuddly
Dr. Julie Robillard, a professor of neurology at UBC’s faculty of medicine, gave comments about social robots as therapy interventions.
CBS
Posting those rapid test results online can help normalize the habit, experts say
UBC social psychologist Dr. Azim Shariff spoke about the effects of sharing the results of the rapid tests on social media.
Global
Pope under fire after calling people ‘selfish’ for having pets instead of kids
UBCO sociology professor Dr. Mary Ann Murphy was quoted about the barriers the pandemic has added to having children.
Global
B.C. sees a jump in COVID cases and hospitalizations
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto discussed whether expanded public health measures go far enough in bending the Omicron-fueled COVID-19 curve.
Global News Morning BC via MSN
COVID-19: B.C. employers talk 'worst-case scenario' and 'last resort' as they plan for mass sicknesses
Dr. Mark Thompson, a professor emeritus at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says adapting or reducing operations while remaining open is likely a better strategy than closing altogether, as it will allow businesses to retain staff.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
I think I got Omicron — it got weird but at least I'm not in hospital
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments about the health outcomes from the Omicron variant.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Squamish Chief, Prince George Citizen
Toronto’s unhoused are being left behind again amid Omicron wave
Dr. Alexandra Flynn, a professor at UBC’s Peter A. Allard School of Law, co-wrote an article about the need to implement a human rights approach to tent encampments amid the Omicron wave.
NOW Magazine
Canada chooses oil companies over Indigenous peoples
Margot Young, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, says governments are choosing which law to uphold, prioritizing the law that protects oil and gas corporations, rather than the law that protects the rights of Indigenous peoples.
The Province
UBC’s booming partnership with Surrey keeps getting stronger
Santa Ono, UBC president and vice-chancellor, discussed what the future holds for UBC’s new space in Surrey.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, North Delta Reporter
How the COVID-19 pandemic has affected abortion care in Canada
UBC PhD candidate Kate Wahl and postdoctoral fellow Dr. Madeleine Ennis at the faculty of medicine wrote about how the pandemic has become a catalyst for more accessible ways to deliver abortion care.
The Conversation
UBC Okanagan grads conduct heartfelt fundraiser for KGH Foundation, Cardiac Care Unit
Two recent UBCO graduates Venessa Thorsen and Tyler Woloshyn have founded a not-for-profit organization where they share information about heart disease as well as promote healthy heart habits. They were interviewed about their fundraising efforts for Kelowna General Hospital’s cardiac care unit.
Global