UBC In The News
Real estate Q&A: Expert highlights trends in latest B.C. property value assessments
Dr. Thomas Davidoff, director of the Centre for Urban Economics and Real Estate at the Sauder School of Business, discussed trends he noticed when the latest B.C. property assessments were released.
CTV Morning Live, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Ottawa's new research unit out to adjust attitudes on climate choices
Dr. David Hardisty, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says understanding people’s behaviour should be thought of as one tool of many, alongside things like legislation.
National Observer via The Star, North Shore News, Pique Newsmagazine, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Prince George Citizen
Surtax would help make homes more affordable: report
Dr. Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and founder of advocacy group Generation Squeeze, was quoted about the benefits of an annual progressive surtax.
iPolitics
Radium collisions causing dwindling bighorn sheep population; overpass urged by expert
UBCO wildlife scientist Dr. Clayton Lamb gave comments about the traffic collisions in Radium that killed a number of bighorn sheep.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, North Delta Reporter, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
Health-care workers on dealing with Omicron and provincial shutdowns
The Current spoke to Dr. Srinivas Murthy, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, about dealing with Omicron and emergency preparedness.
CBC The Current
After two years of COVID, Canadians reluctant to participate in 'normal' activities: poll
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor says we are not very good at predicting what will make us happy or afraid.
Postmedia via National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Montreal Gazette, Regina Leader-Post, Calgary Herald
School's open for Omicron—except here in Canada
Postmedia quoted UBC clinical professor Dr. Jennifer Grant’s opinion piece on delaying school opening due to COVID-19.
Postmedia via National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Calgary Herald, Vancouver Sun
UBC professor comments on threat of 'IHU' COVID-19 variant with 46 mutations
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments about the B.1.640.2 variant.
Vancouver is Awesome via Burnaby Now, Richmond News, Pique Newsmagazine
U.S. abortion bans compel women to be not just Good Samaritans, but ‘splendid’ ones
UBC philosophy professor Dr. Kimberley Brownlee wrote an article on American philosopher Judith Jarvis Thomson’s defence of abortion.
The Conversation via Yahoo
Closing schools at this point is inexcusable
Dr. Jennifer Grant, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, wrote an opinion piece on the impacts of school closures and delayed opening due to COVID-19.
Ottawa Sun
Allowing Earth to dream through us
Dr. Vanessa Andreotti, an education professor and Canada Research Chair in Race, Inequalities, and Global Change at UBC, discussed her recently published book, Hospicing Modernity: Facing Humanity’s Wrongs and Implications for Social Activism.
Green Dreamer