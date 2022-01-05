UBC In The News

Real estate Q&A: Expert highlights trends in latest B.C. property value assessments

Dr. Thomas Davidoff, director of the Centre for Urban Economics and Real Estate at the Sauder School of Business, discussed trends he noticed when the latest B.C. property assessments were released.
Ottawa's new research unit out to adjust attitudes on climate choices

Dr. David Hardisty, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says understanding people’s behaviour should be thought of as one tool of many, alongside things like legislation.
Surtax would help make homes more affordable: report

Dr. Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and founder of advocacy group Generation Squeeze, was quoted about the benefits of an annual progressive surtax.
Radium collisions causing dwindling bighorn sheep population; overpass urged by expert

UBCO wildlife scientist Dr. Clayton Lamb gave comments about the traffic collisions in Radium that killed a number of bighorn sheep.
Health-care workers on dealing with Omicron and provincial shutdowns

The Current spoke to Dr. Srinivas Murthy, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, about dealing with Omicron and emergency preparedness.
After two years of COVID, Canadians reluctant to participate in 'normal' activities: poll

UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor says we are not very good at predicting what will make us happy or afraid.
School's open for Omicron—except here in Canada

Postmedia quoted UBC clinical professor Dr. Jennifer Grant’s opinion piece on delaying school opening due to COVID-19.
UBC professor comments on threat of 'IHU' COVID-19 variant with 46 mutations

UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments about the B.1.640.2 variant.
U.S. abortion bans compel women to be not just Good Samaritans, but ‘splendid’ ones

UBC philosophy professor Dr. Kimberley Brownlee wrote an article on American philosopher Judith Jarvis Thomson’s defence of abortion.
Closing schools at this point is inexcusable

Dr. Jennifer Grant, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, wrote an opinion piece on the impacts of school closures and delayed opening due to COVID-19.
Allowing Earth to dream through us

Dr. Vanessa Andreotti, an education professor and Canada Research Chair in Race, Inequalities, and Global Change at UBC, discussed her recently published book, Hospicing Modernity: Facing Humanity’s Wrongs and Implications for Social Activism.
