UBC In The News
China’s complaints over Elon Musk’s satellites ‘highlight need for better communications to prevent accidents in space’
South China Morning Post mentioned a paper by Dr. Aaron Boley and Dr. Michael Byers, co-directors of the Outer Space Institute at UBC, that outlined the risk posed by satellite mega-constellations in lower earth orbit and the planet’s atmosphere.
South China Morning Post via Business Insider
Heat dome, wildfires, floods: Climate-related disasters causing surge in mental health problems in B.C., physician
Postmedia highlighted UBC’s Cool ‘Hood Champs program started by professor emeritus Dr. Stephen Sheppard and Cheryl Ng from UBC’s faculty of forestry. The program aims to help ease eco-anxiety and get people involved in helping the environment at the neighbourhood level.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Metro Vancouver's most dangerous intersections for pedestrians
Postmedia mentioned a 2010 UBC study which found that scramble intersections reduced the number and severity of collisions involving pedestrians.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
What to expect in the Year of the Tiger
Dr. Jeffrey Kotyk, a researcher of foreign astrology in medieval East Asia at UBC, discussed astrology and beliefs associated with the tiger in Japan.
Japan Times (subscription)
Logging in watersheds among stressors for declining Pacific salmon population, experts say
UBC forestry professor Dr. Younes Alila discussed the effect of clear-cut logging across B.C. on the landscape’s natural mechanisms for mitigating floods and landslides.
The Canadian Press via National Post, Globe and Mail, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, New West Record, Tri-City News, Surrey Now-Leader, North Delta Reporter, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, CHEK News, Kelowna Capital News, Kelowna Now, Castanet, Prince George Citizen, Yahoo, MSN
Canada's English dictionary hasn't been updated in almost 2 decades. What does that say about us?
Dr. Stefan Dollinger, a professor of English linguistics at UBC, was quoted about making a new dictionary right from scratch that would replace the aging Canadian Oxford.
CBC
Here's what will cost more - and less - in 2022
Dr. Richard Barichello, a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems and contributor to Canada’s Food Price Report, discussed food price inflation.
CBC
How will the Prime Minister's mandate letters shape climate solutions next year?
UBC clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem gave comments about the Prime Minister’s mandate letters, which outline the government’s focus on tackling climate change.
CBC Early Edition
Our annual holiday listener question show
Dr. Jess McIver and Dr. Aaron Boley, professors in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, answered questions about gravitational waves and the environmental impact of space tourism.
CBC Quirks and Quarks (1:45 and 29:25 mark)
Catastrophic flooding has further exacerbated housing crises in B.C.’s Southern Interior
Dr. Penny Gurstein, head of the Housing Research Collaborative at UBC’s school of community and regional planning, says that this summer’s heat dome and the recent flooding prove that all levels of governments need to link their plans for affordable housing to climate change because the poorest people often live in the most vulnerable places.
Globe and Mail
Dogs, pink umbrellas and wedding photos: Claude Cormier’s artful places for people
Susan Herrington, a professor in the school of architecture and landscape architecture at UBC’s faculty of applied science, gave comments about the work of landscape architect Claude Cormier.
Globe and Mail
Premium Brands focuses on local management, refrains from integration with acquisitions
Dr. Ron Wasik, an adjunct professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, was quoted about the defining trait of Premium Brands Holdings Corp.
Globe and Mail (subscribers)
UBC clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem spoke about mental health problems related to climate change and prescribing a walk in the woods to ease eco-anxiety.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Holiday romantic comedies and their borderline illegal behaviours
Maira Hassan, a PhD candidate at Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, discussed the problems of holiday romantic comedies.
Spice Radio
As provinces limit PCR testing, should Canadians be able to report rapid test results?
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto says a piecemeal effort is not sufficient for tracking how many people are infected right now, as well as potential hospitalization rates and outcomes.
CBC
Hospitalizations are rising thanks to Omicron, but future impact is uncertain: experts
UBC mathematics professor Dr. Daniel Coombs gave comments about the Omicron variant.
Global, Vancouver Sun, The Province
How to prioritize your child's mental health amid a delayed return to school
Dr. Tyler Black, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry, spoke about how remote learning has the potential to be a positive experience if parents and teachers check in with their students and kids more regularly about how they are coping amid the pandemic.
CTV
COVID-19: Visitor restrictions at long-term care facilities now the wrong policy, says UBC expert
UBC nursing professor Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch says B.C. shouldn’t go back to restricting visitation to long-term care facilities after the Omicron COVID-19 variant, and instead ramp up rapid testing and maintain the one-worksite rule.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
COVID-19: At-home workouts the only thing left to hold on to, but they work
UBC kinesiology professor Dr. Eli Puterman discussed the benefits of at-home exercise programs during the pandemic.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
The pandemic changed how we drink. It's time to go back to the joy of social drinking
UBC philosophy professor Dr. Edward Slingerland discussed traditional drinking practices and social drinking.
TIME
Workers or warriors? Resident doctors’ protests and health governance in India
Dr. Veena Sriram, a professor at UBC’s schools of public policy and global affairs and population and public health, co-wrote an article about the resident doctors’ protests and health governance in India.
Wire Science
Closing schools at this point is inexcusable
Dr. Jennifer Grant, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, wrote an opinion piece on the delay of school opening for COVID-19.
Toronto Sun
The year 2021 in animal law
Victoria Shroff, an adjunct professor of animal law at Peter A. Allard School of Law, wrote a year review on how animals fared in 2021 and discussed Canadian animal law.
Georgia Straight
Can dragonflies help replace pesticides? Ask this Algerian!
Forbes spoke to Dr. Rassim Khelifa, a postdoctoral fellow at the Biodiversity Research Centre at UBC, about his research and the solutions to global environmental challenges.
Forbes
The top 10 bestselling Canadian books of 2021
Media featured UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard’s book Finding the Mother Tree among their top books of 2021.
CBC, University Affairs, The Tyee, Nelson Star
Vertical campus plans for Kelowna’s UBC Okanagan take shape
Media reported on UBCO’s plan for a vertical downtown campus.
Global, Kelowna Capital News, Daily Courier