UBC In The News
Heat domes, wildfires and flooding: Get prepared now for the next emergency, experts say
Dr. Ryan Reynolds, a postdoctoral researcher in the faculty of applied science’s school of community and regional planning, says the effects of climate change on weather patterns are happening as predicted and now affecting places like B.C.
CBC
Should we ban paper bags?
Dr. James Olson, dean of UBC’s faculty of applied science, gave comments about Canada’s lumber industry and producing paper.
Radio Canada
Abbotsford and Sumas want to relaunch an international prevention group
Dr. Nemkumar Banthia, a civil engineering professor at UBC’s faculty of applied science, was quoted about the need for new infrastructure to deal with disasters that will worsen in the future.
Radio Canada
Holiday romantic comedies and their borderline illegal behaviour
Maira Hassan, a PhD candidate at Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, discussed the problems of holiday romantic comedies.
CHED Shaye Ganam, CFAX 1070 Mornings with Al Ferraby
Cracking the housing puzzle: What Victoria could learn from other cities
Dr. Penny Gurstein, head of the Housing Research Collaborative at UBC’s school of community and regional planning, says there is a real mismatch between people’s incomes and housing prices and Canada is in need of a shift in its societal attitude toward renters to solve this problem.
Capital Daily
Scientists in Canada took the world’s most detailed look yet at Omicron. Here’s what they saw
UBC researchers conducted a molecular-level structural analysis of the Omicron variant spike protein. Dr. Sriram Subramaniam, a professor in UBC faculty of medicine’s department of biochemistry and molecular biology, discussed the implications of his team’s research.
Los Angeles Times, Seattle Times, RT Arabic, The Star, Business in Vancouver
'Here we go again': How to deal with COVID-19 anxiety amid the holidays
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor spoke about ways to manage stress during the pandemic.
CBC, Yahoo, Radio Canada
Omicron: Modellers predict record spike in B.C. hospitalizations
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto says the rapid spread of the Omicron variant is limiting reaction time compared to other waves of the pandemic.
Radio Canada
Story of the COVID-19 pandemic is now the past, present and future of Omicron
Dr. Corinne Hohl, a professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, is leading a pan-Canadian project that has accumulated data on 160,000 hospital patients with COVID-19 and will track any changes in how the disease presents as Omicron takes over.
Globe and Mail
Modelling group’s newest report warns of soaring COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations due to Omicron
UBC mathematics professor Dr. Eric Cytrynbaum was quoted about the rate of spread of Omicron cases.
CHEK News, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Why does Omicron reporting take longer in B.C.?
Dr. Terry Snutch, a UBC professor at the Michael Smith Laboratories, gave comments about the delays in reporting Omicron cases.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, New West Record, Tri-City News, Castanet
Vancouver needs way more co-ops. Here’s how to get them
Patrick Condon, a professor at the school of architecture and landscape architecture in UBC’s faculty of applied science, wrote an article on how to make co-op housing “pencil out” and cover its land and construction costs while still collecting affordable monthly rents.
The Tyee
Omicron prompts University of British Columbia courses to go temporarily online
UBC is moving its classes temporarily online at both the Vancouver and Okanagan campuses in the new year because of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
CBC, CTV, Daily Hive, The Canadian Press via Global, Globe and Mail, The Star