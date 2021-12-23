UBC In The News
Smell something funky? UBC researchers want to borrow your nose
UBC team researchers behind the Smell Vancouver project are looking for odour reports from people around Metro Vancouver and working to link odours with air pollution. Dr. Sahil Bhandari, a postdoctoral fellow in the department of mechanical engineering at UBC’s faculty of applied science, was interviewed.
CBC
Break the Silos
Naomi Klein, a professor of climate justice in UBC’s department of geography, discussed climate change.
National Observer – Race Against Climate Change
How B.C. flooding, COVID-19 led to a McDonald's potato shortage in Japan
Dr. Trevor Heaver, a professor emeritus at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on the just-in-time ethos and the impact of recent flooding and COVID-19 on the supply chain.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Tri-City News, Pique Newsmagazine, Prince George Citizen
UBC scientists reveal world’s first molecular-level analysis of Omicron variant’s spike protein
Dr. Sriram Subramaniam, a professor in UBC faculty of medicine’s department of biochemistry and molecular biology, and his team conducted a molecular-level structural analysis of the Omicron variant spike protein.
Hindustan Times, Global, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Indo-Canadian Voice, Glacier Media via North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, New West Record, Castanet, Prince George Citizen
Independent modelling group warns of record hospitalizations in B.C. due to Omicron variant
A report from an independent COVID-19 modelling group says hospitalizations due to B.C.’s Omicron-fuelled fifth wave will reach unprecedented heights by around mid-January. Group member and UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto discussed the state of the pandemic, as the Omicron variant spreads throughout B.C.
CBC, CBC On The Coast
How do I take back control in this never-ending pandemic?
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor spoke about ways to manage stress during the pandemic.
CBC
COVID-19: Chilliwack widow finds light amid sorrow with Christmas light display
Dr. Jennifer Vadeboncoeur, a professor in UBC’s department of educational and counselling psychology and special education, and Dr. Andrea Grabovac, a clinical professor of psychiatry, gave comments about the importance of social connections to maintaining our mental health during the pandemic.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
B.C. strongly recommends post-secondary schools resume in-person learning in January
UBC mathematics professor Dr. Eric Cytrynbaum says he would like to see more data from the province about how COVID-19 is spread in schools if there is to be a return to in-person learning.
CHEK News
Extraordinarily, the effects of the Spanish Inquisition linger to this day
Dr. Mauricio Drelichman, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, discussed his study that examined the present-day consequences of the trials of the Spanish Inquisition between 1478 to 1834.
The Conversation via Yahoo
Holiday romantic comedies and their borderline illegal behaviours
Maira Hassan, a PhD candidate at Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, discussed the problems of holiday romantic comedies.
The Conversation via National Post
The best environmental science schools in Canada 2021
University Magazine highlighted UBC as one of the best schools for environmental sciences in Canada.
University Magazine