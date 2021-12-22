UBC In The News

Canada’s decision to remove restrictions on abortion pill had no negative impact on safety, study finds

A UBC-led study found no increase in abortion-related health complications following the removal of the abortion pill restrictions.
The Star

Crown-Indigenous relations minister 'absolutely open' to review of survivor compensation deal

Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, academic director of UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, says any review of the compensation deal must include full, public document disclosure and the power to compel witnesses to testify.
CBC

How recycling food could help save the planet

Dr. Will Valley, a UBC professor of teaching and associate dean in the faculty of land and food systems, discussed food repurposing.
Maclean's

Many mutations of Omicron variant allow it to bond with human cells better than other COVID strains

Dr. Sriram Subramaniam, a professor in UBC faculty of medicine’s department of biochemistry and molecular biology, and his team conducted a molecular-level structural analysis of the Omicron variant spike protein.
Daily Mail

B.C. records highest number of new COVID-19 cases at 1,308 as officials warn exposure for most is 'inevitable'

UBC nursing professor Dr. Sabrina Wong says rapid testing can help break the chains of transmission and protect people who are medically vulnerable.
CBC

UBC professor talks holiday safety amid COVID-19

Dr. Devon Greyson, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, shared a number of COVID-safe holiday tips.
Black Press Media

B.C.'s COVID-19 update

UBC dentistry professor Dr. HsingChi von Bergmann commented on COVID-19 booster shots, rapid testing and what people can do.
OMNI – Focus Mandarin

Holiday romantic comedies and their borderline illegal behaviours

Maira Hassan, a PhD candidate at Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, discussed the problems of holiday romantic comedies.
The Conversation

Partnerships accelerating with 5G deployment

Canadian tech company Rogers Communications and UBC are renewing a partnership to develop new ways for using 5G. Dr. Gail Murphy, UBC’s vice-president of research and innovation, was quoted.
Business in Vancouver